Nadal's gaming freak-out Murray: "Rafa fired controllers through hotel rooms all over the world"

Luca Betschart

23.11.2024

Rafael Nadal is probably the only top tennis player never to throw his racket to the ground in his long career. Andy Murray pays tribute to him for this at his farewell - and reveals that the Spaniard doesn't always have his emotions under control.

23.11.2024, 15:00

Rafael Nadal's glorious career comes to an end on Tuesday with his defeat against the Netherlands in the Davis Cup. 22 Grand Slam titles and world number 1 for a total of 209 weeks - the Spaniard is one of the most successful players in history in his sport. But Nadal is not only admired for his sporting success.

Andy Murray says in a farewell video for the 38-year-old: "I was always a big fan of yours, it was incredible to watch you, train with you and play against you. The passion and intensity with which you played is something that all tennis players aspire to."

Rafael Nadal (left) and Andy Murray played each other a total of 24 times - here in 2011 at Wimbledon with the better end for the Spaniard.
Rafael Nadal (left) and Andy Murray played each other a total of 24 times - here in 2011 at Wimbledon with the better end for the Spaniard.
Picture: Keystone

The freak-outs while gaming

Nadal is also a prime example for Murray when it comes to humility and respect. "You're probably the only tennis player of all time who has never thrown his racket in anger. That's incredible," marvels the Brit, revealing that Nadal can do things differently off the court.

"If you've played Playstation - I've seen Rafa firing Playstation controllers around the world through hotel rooms when he and his good friend Juan Monaco lost to me with their beloved Real Madrid," Murray says with a grin. "Anyway, I'm sure your body is looking forward to a well-deserved break. Thanks for everything, Rafa. Enjoy your retirement."

