Bitter quarter-final exit for Lorenzo Musetti at the Australian Open. Picture: Keystone

Injury drama in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open: Lorenzo Musetti was leading 2-0 in the sets against Novak Djokovic before he suffered an injury and had to retire in the third round.

Luca Betschart

Lorenzo Musetti has everything under control in the quarter-final against Novak Djokovic, winning the first two sets 6:4 and 6:3 and is well on his way to reaching the semi-finals of the Australian Open for the first time. But then the Italian is slowed down by an adductor injury - and has to retire from the match at 1:3 in the third set.

Musetti disappears into the dressing room in tears - and Djokovic appears for the victory interview he no longer thought possible. "I don't know what to say. I'm very sorry for him. He was clearly the better player, I was on my way home. Things like that happen in sport."

The injury-related withdrawal was a repeat of what Musetti had already experienced against Djokovic. In the round of 16 of the 2021 French Open, he also won the first two sets but then had to retire in the fifth round due to cramps and back pain.

In the semi-finals, Djokovic, the record winner of the Australian Open with ten tournament victories, will face the winner of the match between Jannik Sinner and Ben Shelton. Djokovic had already benefited from an injury to his opponent in the round of 16. Czech Jakub Mensik was unable to compete at all due to problems with his abdominal muscles.

You might also be interested in