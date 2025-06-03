  1. Residential Customers
French Open Musetti in the semi-finals after a four-set win

Flexes his muscles in the quarter-final against Frances Tiafoe: Lorenzo Musetti
Keystone

Lorenzo Musetti has reached the semi-finals of the French Open for the first time. The Italian lived up to his role as favorite in the quarter-finals against the American Frances Tiafoe (ATP 16) with a 6:2, 4:6, 7:5, 6:2 win.

Keystone-SDA

03.06.2025, 18:38

Musetti has only reached the semi-finals once before at Grand Slam level, last year at Wimbledon. Otherwise, the 23-year-old from Tuscany has never made it past the round of 16 at major tournaments.

Musetti is one of the big climbers this season. A year ago he was ranked number 30 in the world, now he is already number 7.

Musetti has been particularly impressive on clay recently. He reached the semi-finals in Madrid and Rome and even advanced to the final in Monte Carlo, where he lost to Carlos Alcaraz in the deciding set.

Musetti now faces a reunion with last year's Spanish winner at Roland Garros. Alcaraz will also face an American, Tommy Paul (ATP 12), in his quarter-final on Tuesday evening.

