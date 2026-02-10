The Olympic Games in Italy, home within reach and the experience of two participations: Andri Ragettli goes into the slopestyle final in Livigno as a mature freestyle skier - and dreams of precious metal.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you Despite numerous successes, Andri Ragettli is facing his biggest career goal to date, as he is still missing an Olympic medal as a World Championship and X-Games winner.

After fourth place at the X-Games, Ragettli is subordinating everything to the Olympics and says: "My only goal this year was the Olympic Games."

The 27-year-old qualified confidently for the slopestyle final and is going into his third Olympic final with more experience than in 2018 and 2022. Show more

Andri Ragettli's palmares are impressive. The freestyle skier has won gold at the World Championships and has also stood at the top of the podium several times at the X Games. But the 27-year-old has yet to achieve one major goal: an Olympic medal. Four years ago in Beijing, Ragettli finished a thankless fourth in slopestyle.

Ragettli also recently came fourth at the X-Games in Aspen - a fact that doesn't particularly bother him: "My only goal this year was the Olympic Games, so it doesn't matter. My focus is fully on this week," says the man from Flims to blue News.

When asked about the high pressure at the Olympics, he says: "There was more pressure at the other Olympic Games. I would say I'm more of an underdog this year. I actually still think that's cool. Nevertheless, I know that anything is possible and I will fight to the end."

A better skier than in 2018 and 2022

Ragettli already took the first step towards a good result on Saturday. He came out on top in the qualifiers and qualified for the slopestyle final. The medals will then be up for grabs on Tuesday in Livigno, just two and a half hours away from his home: "I'm almost more excited this time than I was at my first Olympic Games. It's also super cool that the Games are in Europe this time."

At the age of 27, Ragettli is taking part in the Winter Games for the third time and, looking back, says: "I learned a lot in 2018 and 2022. I'm much more experienced, much wiser and also a better skier."

We will find out how well Ragettli can put all this into practice on Tuesday. That's when the slopestyle final starts at 12:30 pm. In addition to Ragettli, there will also be a second Swiss competitor, Kim Gubser.

