Curtain up for the 2024 Olympic Games: we'll keep you up to date with the latest events and key decisions in Paris in our ticker.
Live ticker
-
Liveticker
-
Liveticker closed
-
Nadal and Alcaraz with opening win in the Olympic doubles
Spanish tennis superstars Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz wowed the crowd in their first Olympic appearance together in Paris. The duo beat Argentina's Maximo Gonzalez (41) and Andres Molteni (36) 7:6 (7:4), 6:4 to open the doubles competition at the Summer Games and reach the last 16.
The 21-year-old Alcaraz was noticeably nervous alongside the 17-year-old Nadal - his former idol - especially at the beginning. However, the Spaniards overcame a break deficit in both sets and caused the crowd to cheer again and again.
Nadal's coach Carlos Moya had recently left it open as to whether the 22-time Grand Slam tournament winner would be able to compete at the Olympics due to a thigh injury. However, his protégé was not noticeably affected. On Sunday, Nadal will face the Hungarian Marton Fucsovics in the first singles round.
In the singles, Alcaraz had previously won the opener against the Lebanese Hady Habib 6:3, 6:1. Top seed Novak Djokovic from Serbia had even less trouble, beating Australian doubles specialist Matthew Ebden 6:0, 6:1 in just 53 minutes.
-
Severe points deduction for Canada's women's soccer players
Canada's women's soccer team have been deducted six points in the current Olympic tournament due to the spying incident involving a drone. In addition to the points deduction, national coach Bev Priestman, assistant Jasmine Mander and video analyst Joseph Lombardi have each been banned from all soccer activities for one year.
The Canadian association must also pay a fine of CHF 200,000. The world governing body FIFA announced the severe penalty following an assessment by its own appeals committee. An appeal against the ruling can be lodged with the International Court of Justice for Sport Cas.
Chances of progressing significantly diminished
As a result of the points deduction, Canada is now on minus three points in preliminary round group A. The gold medal winners from Tokyo 2021 now only have a slim chance of progressing.
Before Canada's opening game at the Summer Games against New Zealand (2:1), there had been a scandal because a drone had been used twice during the opponents' training session. This was confirmed by Canada's Olympic Committee. Priestman, Mander and Lombardi were suspended. The Canadians and Priestman personally apologized.
-
Bissegger: "The performance was actually good"
Stefan Bissegger wanted a medal in the time trial, but can come to terms with 6th place. "The performance was actually good. I did the best I could," says the Thurgau native.
"Of course, 6th place is not what I wanted. But it's not a disgrace either and it's still okay," said Bissegger in the SRF interview. "The performance was actually good. I did the best I could. I struggled a bit in the corners because it was so wet. Before the start, I watched the women's race and was perhaps a little too cautious because there were so many crashes. As I still slid in some corners, I think I was still close to the limit."
-
Diploma instead of a medal for Bissegger and Küng
Swiss time trialists Stefan Bissegger and Stefan Küng come away empty-handed in the Olympic time trial. Finishing 6th and 8th in difficult conditions in the rain, the men from Thurgau miss out on the medal they were aiming for.
Bissegger was over a minute behind the podium. Küng finished a further nine seconds behind.
The Olympic champion was Remco Evenepoel. The Belgian world champion won the 32.4 km course through Paris ahead of Italian Filippo Ganna and compatriot Wout van Aert.
-
TV commentator suspended after comments at the opening ceremony
The Polish television station TVP has suspended the well-known sports journalist Przemyslaw Babiarz after he made a controversial statement during the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in Paris. He will not comment on any further broadcasts from Paris for the time being, the public broadcaster announced in Warsaw.
When the French singer Juliette Armanet started the song "Imagine" by John Lennon at the opening ceremony on Friday, the 60-year-old said: "A world without heaven, without nations and without religion. This is a vision of peace that should embrace everyone. Unfortunately, it is the vision of communism."
-
Antonio Djakovic in tears: "Pain and disappointment together"
Antonio Djakovic clearly misses the final in the 400-meter freestyle swimming event. The 21-year-old from Zurich swims the eight lengths of the course in 3:49.77 minutes, almost six seconds faster than his best performance. "I didn't expect that," says the Ustem native after the preliminary round race on "SRF". Although he was still ill, he felt good before the competition.
Djakovic speaks of "pain and disappointment". The final was his goal. However, he wants to "give my best again" next Sunday. Djakovic will then compete in the 200 meter freestyle.
