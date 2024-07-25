Spanish tennis superstars Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz wowed the crowd in their first Olympic appearance together in Paris. The duo beat Argentina's Maximo Gonzalez (41) and Andres Molteni (36) 7:6 (7:4), 6:4 to open the doubles competition at the Summer Games and reach the last 16.

The 21-year-old Alcaraz was noticeably nervous alongside the 17-year-old Nadal - his former idol - especially at the beginning. However, the Spaniards overcame a break deficit in both sets and caused the crowd to cheer again and again.

Nadal's coach Carlos Moya had recently left it open as to whether the 22-time Grand Slam tournament winner would be able to compete at the Olympics due to a thigh injury. However, his protégé was not noticeably affected. On Sunday, Nadal will face the Hungarian Marton Fucsovics in the first singles round.

In the singles, Alcaraz had previously won the opener against the Lebanese Hady Habib 6:3, 6:1. Top seed Novak Djokovic from Serbia had even less trouble, beating Australian doubles specialist Matthew Ebden 6:0, 6:1 in just 53 minutes.