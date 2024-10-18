  1. Residential Customers
Alcaraz too strong Nadal misses out on reaching the final in Saudi Arabia

SDA

18.10.2024 - 09:17

Rafael Nadal looks forward to another duel with long-term rival Novak Djokovic
Rafael Nadal looks forward to another duel with long-term rival Novak Djokovic
Keystone

Rafael Nadal misses out on the final of the Six Kings Slam show tournament in Saudi Arabia on his farewell tour. The Spaniard, who is retiring at the end of the year, loses 3:6, 3:6 to compatriot Carlos Alcaraz.

18.10.2024, 09:17

18.10.2024, 10:20

In the final, Alcaraz will face the Italian Jannik Sinner, who beat the Olympic champion Novak Djokovic 6:2, 6:7 (0:7), 6:4. This means that the two long-time rivals Nadal and Djokovic will meet in the match for third place.

"Having Novak in front of me is a nostalgic thing," said Nadal. "We've played each other many times before, so it will be fun to face each other again in this match."

Tennis star says adiós. Rafael Nadal retires:

Tennis star says adiósRafael Nadal retires: "No longer able to play without restrictions"

Nadal had recently announced his final retirement at the end of the season. Before his farewell at the Davis Cup final in mid-November, the 38-year-old is to fulfill his role as Saudi Arabia's tennis ambassador.

SDA

