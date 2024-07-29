Rafael Nadal's comeback against Novak Djokovic comes a little too late. Keystone

Top seed Novak Djokovic wins 6:1, 6:4 against 14-time French Open winner Rafael Nadal in the second round of the Olympic tennis tournament.

The 38-year-old Nadal was unable to seriously challenge Djokovic, who is a year younger than him, after suffering another thigh injury. It was only in the second set that the Serb went through a brief period of weakness from 4:0 to 4:3, but won safely after 1:44 hours.

For a long time, it looked like a demonstration of power from Djokovic and a dismantling of the king of clay. It was only towards the end that the 60th duel between the two became gripping. In his inimitable manner, the Spaniard started a chase to catch up, but in the end it was not crowned with success.

Hopes in the doubles

However, the Olympics are not yet over for Nadal. On Tuesday, he and his seventeen years younger compatriot Carlos Alcaraz will compete in the round of 16 doubles. Alcaraz and Djokovic are the first contenders for the singles title.

It is the only trophy still missing from the Serb's palmarès. Nadal was Olympic singles champion in 2008 and doubles champion in 2016 (with Marc Lopez).

