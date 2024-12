Excellent start to the Tour de Ski: Nadine Fähndrich finishes on the podium in the sprint Keystone

The Swiss team gets the Tour de Ski off to a great start in Toblach. A quartet of skiers reached the finals of the skating sprints.

Nadine Fähndrich crosses the finish line in third place. It is her ninth podium finish overall in the sprint and her first since March 23. Anja Weber finishes fifth.

The men's final race is still to come.

