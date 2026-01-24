The trip to Goms was worthwhile for Nadine Fähndrich Keystone

Nadine Fähndrich succeeds in the Olympic dress rehearsal. At the World Cup sprint in Goms using the classic technique, the Lucerne native finishes in third place, just behind Linn Svahn and Laura Gimmler.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Her colleague Anja Weber, with whom the 30-year-old Swiss athlete wants to form a medal duo in the team sprint at the Winter Games, as she did at the 2025 World Championships, also proved her form as a semi-finalist.

Nadine Fähndrich claimed her third podium finish of the season and the 26th overall in her career. With her powerful double pole vault on the home straight in particular, the Lucerne native impressed the competition, who were practically all at the start. Only the Olympic and world champion Jonna Sundling and Kristine Skistad were missing.

The Swiss men missed out on the semi-finals. Valerio Grond did not start after the team sprint on Friday, Janik Riebli and the Näff brothers Isai and Noe were eliminated in the quarter-finals. Johannes Hösflot Klaebo was once again celebrated as the winner.