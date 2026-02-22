Bronze coup for Nadja Kälin in the supreme discipline over 50 km - Gallery Nadja Kälin brings luck with the number 13. She masters the group of chasers in the battle for bronze Image: Keystone Nadja Kälin cheers as she crosses the finish line Image: Keystone Looking back: That's enough! Image: Keystone Bronze coup for Nadja Kälin in the supreme discipline over 50 km - Gallery Nadja Kälin brings luck with the number 13. She masters the group of chasers in the battle for bronze Image: Keystone Nadja Kälin cheers as she crosses the finish line Image: Keystone Looking back: That's enough! Image: Keystone

Nadja Kälin pulls off a coup at the end of the Olympic cross-country skiing competitions in Val di Fiemme. She wins bronze in the 50 km classic including mass start.

The Grisons native became the first Swiss cross-country skier to win an individual medal at the Olympic Games.

In the absence of the top favorite Frida Karlsson, who was ill, the victory went to her colleague Ebba Andersson from Sweden ahead of Heidi Weng from Norway. Nadja Kälin mastered a group of five in the final sprint and won her second medal after silver in the team sprint. The 24-year-old had already shone at the start of the two unexpectedly successful weeks in Val di Fiemme with 4th place in the skiathlon.

At first, there was little to suggest that the Swiss athlete would win a medal. Right at the start it had been said: Ready, steady, go. There was no tactics. Ebba Andersson in particular wanted to go for it. She pulled away with Heidi Weng, Nadja Kälin started cautiously. After three of seven laps, the woman from the Engadine was in eighth place, 40 seconds behind bronze. After 30 km, however, the Swiss athlete emerged in the group of five battling for bronze - with the American Jessie Diggins, the Austrian Teresa Stadlober, the Norwegian Kristin Fosnäs and the Finn Kerttu Niskanen.

In the sign of the encore

Nadja Kälin seized the opportunity presented by Frida Karlsson's withdrawal from the race. From the middle of the race onwards, she concentrated on the last decisive kilometers and did not try to shake off her rivals beforehand. In the last two short climbs before the finish, she finally gained the decisive meters.

In 2002, the women's relay team had surprisingly won bronze under the sign of the five rings, last Wednesday in the team sprint Nadja Kälin, who had been given preference over Anja Weber, celebrated silver with Nadine Fähndrich. So the pressure was off. For Nadja Kälin, the fifties were all about the encore.

Ebba Andersson was able to correct her image of these games in the supreme discipline. This had previously been shaped by the fall in the relay, when she had to skate on with one ski afterwards and had messed up Sweden's relay gold.

