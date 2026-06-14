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WTA Challenger Ilkley Naef Falls Short of First Challenger Title

SDA

14.6.2026 - 17:24

It wasn’t quite enough for her first tournament victory: Céline Naef
It wasn’t quite enough for her first tournament victory: Céline Naef
Keystone

Swiss tennis player Céline Naef (WTA 206) narrowly missed out on her first title at the second-highest WTA level.

Keystone-SDA

14.06.2026, 17:24

In the final of the Challenger tournament in Ilkley, the nearly 21-year-old from Zurich lost to American Ashlyn Krueger, who is ranked about 100 places higher, 5-7, 2-6.

At the grass-court tournament in northern England, Naef reached her second Challenger final. In December 2024, she had lost in Limoges to her Billie Jean King Cup teammate Viktorija Golubic. She will return to the top 200 in the world rankings.

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