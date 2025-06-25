  1. Residential Customers
Wimbledon Naef, Stricker and Riedi in the final qualifying round

SDA

25.6.2025 - 19:20

Céline Naef celebrates her 20th birthday by reaching the 3rd qualifying round at Wimbledon
Céline Naef celebrates her 20th birthday by reaching the 3rd qualifying round at Wimbledon
Keystone

Céline Naef, Dominic Stricker and Leandro Riedi are just one win away from reaching the main draw of the third Grand Slam tournament of the year at Wimbledon.

Keystone-SDA

25.06.2025, 19:20

25.06.2025, 19:26

Dominic Stricker (ATP 244) defeated the American Emilio Nava (ATP 119) 7:6 (7:2), 6:4 in the 2nd and penultimate round of qualifying, leaving the 22-year-old from Bern without dropping a set, as he did in the starting round.

Leandro Riedi (ATP 506) had more trouble getting through the 2nd round. The 23-year-old from Zurich came back from a set down to beat Federico Gomez (ATP 139) from Argentina 4:6, 6:3, 7:6 (10:8).

Of the seven Swiss women who initially started in the qualifying round, only Céline Naef (WTA 178) is still in the running. The player from Schwyz was in a hurry on her 20th birthday and gave Georgia's Mariam Bolkwadze (WTA 198) no chance with a 6:1, 6:1 win.

The penultimate hurdle meant the end of the line for three other Swiss players. Rebeka Masarova (WTA 99) was beaten in two sets, as were Valentina Ryser (WTA 222) and Leonie Küng (WTA 235).

