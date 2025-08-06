Naomi Osaka is delighted to have reached the semi-finals in Montreal Keystone

Naomi Osaka (WTA 49) is through to the semi-finals of the WTA 1000 tournament in Montreal after a commanding 6:2, 6:2 victory over Yelina Svitolina.

The former world number one and four-time Grand Slam winner Osaka needed just 69 minutes to beat the Ukrainian number 10 seed, who had won the tournament in Canada in 2017.

Osaka, mother of a daughter since July 2023, reached the semi-finals of a tournament at WTA 1000 level for the first time since her comeback at the start of 2024. Before the tournament in Canada, the 27-year-old Japanese player announced the end of her collaboration with French coach Patrick Mouratoglou.

Osaka will face Clara Tauson (WTA 19) in the last four. The 22-year-old Dane had previously beaten Australian Open winner Madison Keys (WTA 8) 6:1, 6:4.