Bitter end at the Swiss Indoors after strong resistance: Stan Wawrinka bids farewell to Basel Keystone

Stan Wawrinka is eliminated in the round of 16 at the Swiss Indoors in Basel. The 39-year-old from Vaud lost 6:7 (2:7), 5:7 to the American number 6 seed Ben Shelton.

SDA

In an evenly balanced match, Wawrinka (ATP 169) was absolutely on a par with his opponent, who is seventeen years his junior. However, the latter took advantage of a poor start to the tiebreak by the Swiss in cold blood and managed the only break of the match at 6:5 in the second set.

Up to that point, Wawrinka had been closer to a break of serve than the world number 23, who was playing in Basel for the first time. However, the Lausanne native was unable to capitalize on his five break chances, three in the first and two in the second set. The American left-hander will now challenge the tournament number 1 Andrej Rublev on Friday.

One Swiss player, Dominic Stricker, remains in the field. The young player from Bern will then face the Danish number 4 seed Holger Rune.

SDA