Jhonathan Narvaez wins the third stage of the Tour de Suisse around Bad Ragaz. The Ecuadorian prevails in the sprint against his breakaway companion, Xandro Meurisse of Belgium.

In the end, it came down to seconds, as the closing peloton was ultimately credited with the same time. But the two riders’ breakaway still had a happy ending.

After the descent from Schwägalp, the breakaway riders Narvaez and Meurisse continued to push the pace relentlessly. Over the final 60 flat kilometers, the Ecuadorian and the Belgian did not give up their four-minute lead over the peloton—which included the sprinters—without a fight.

Due in part to thunderstorms, coordination issues, and the disruptive tactics of Narvaez’s team, UAE Emirates, the peloton was unable to close the gap in time. On the home stretch, Narvaez—who had already celebrated three victories in this year’s Giro d’Italia—showed no signs of trouble.

Race leader Tadej Pogacar and his UAE Emirates team had the situation under control at all times. On Saturday, an individual time trial is on the schedule in Aarburg. The 23.7-km circuit around the small town on the Aare River in the canton of Aargau has virtually no elevation gain, but with its numerous curves, it offers enough potential to create time gaps.

The 89th edition of the Tour de Suisse concludes on Sunday in Vaud with a grueling mountain stage around Villars-sur-Ollon.