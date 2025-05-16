Gregory Hofmann accepts the congratulations for the 2:0 goal. Picture: sda

Switzerland fulfills its duty at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Denmark and defeats Norway 3:0, thus securing a place in the quarter-finals after five of seven group games.

Syl Battistuzzi

First came the shock of captain Nico Hischier being ruled out of the World Championships, then a composed performance with the fourth win in the fifth game. Even without the injured Hischier, the Swiss had no trouble at all against the still winless Norwegians. Already after the first period they led 2:0 in front of only 3837 spectators.

Sven Andrighetto extended his run after Thursday's four-goal haul against Germany with a powerplay goal (9th), his sixth goal of the World Championship. In the 15th minute, Grégory Hofmann increased the lead to 2:0. He of all people: the man from Neuchâtel in Zug's service had been surplus to requirements the day before, but now slipped into the team for Hischier.

Norway without a chance

The Norwegians, who had earned a reputation for a rough style of play after their defeat against Germany (2:5), never got the chance to play hard against the Swiss. They were simply always one step too late. By the time Tyler Moy made it 3:0 after a fine pass from Timo Meier, the game was decided before half-time.

Due to the absence of Hischier, head coach Patrick Fischer was forced to change almost all of the attacking lines. Not for the first time at this tournament, however, all lines worked very well. In defense, Christian Marti had to miss the third game against the USA. He had returned against Germany, so perhaps it was also a precautionary measure.

The Swiss do not need to take any unnecessary risks at the moment. In Marti's place, Sweden international Dominik Egli moved into the line-up for the first time. In the last three games against the USA (3:0), Germany (5:1) and Norway (3:0), they have conceded just one goal - in the second-last minute at 5:0.

Also clear favorites against Hungary and Kazakhstan

The Swiss will play their remaining two group matches against Hungary (Sunday) and Kazakhstan (Tuesday). The only thing at stake is their position in the group.

These opponents are also unlikely to cause Switzerland any more problems than the Norwegians. A place in the top two and thus a place in the quarter-finals in Herning should be out of reach.

Telegram

Switzerland - Norway 3:0 (2:0, 1:0, 0:0)

Herning. - 3837 spectators. - SR Holm/Vikman (SWE/FIN), Hynek/Nyqvist (CZE/SWE). - Goals: 9. Andrighetto (Kukan, Malgin/Exclusion Solberg) 1:0. 15. Hofmann (Moy, Knack) 2:0. 29. Moy (Meier, Fora) 3:0. - Penalties: 4 times 2 minutes against Switzerland, 5 times 2 minutes against Norway.

Switzerland: Charlin; Kukan, Siegenthaler; Glauser, Moser; Fora, Berni; Egli; Riat, Malgin, Andrighetto; Fiala, Schmid, Meier; Knak, Jäger, Moy; Bertschy, Baechler, Ambühl; Hofmann.

Norway: Arntzen; Lilleberg, Engebraten; Solberg, Krogdahl; Myhre, Hansen; Saxrud-Danielsen; Elvsveen, Ostrem Salsten, Ronnild; Martinsen, Vikingstad, Brandsegg-Nygard; Steen, Vesterheim, Olsen; Berglund, Salsten, Edvardsen; Johnsen.

Remarks: Switzerland without Hischier (injured), Marti (injured), Aeschlimann, Jung, Rohrbach (not in the line-up) and Genoni (substitute goalie). - Shots: Switzerland 28 (12-9-7); Norway 12 (5-7-0). - Powerplay yield: Switzerland 1/5, Germany 0/4.

