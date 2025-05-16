Switzerland fulfills its duty at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Denmark and defeats Norway 3:0, thus securing a place in the quarter-finals after five of seven group games.
First came the shock of captain Nico Hischier being ruled out of the World Championships, then a composed performance with the fourth win in the fifth game. Even without the injured Hischier, the Swiss had no trouble at all against the still winless Norwegians. Already after the first period they led 2:0 in front of only 3837 spectators.
Sven Andrighetto extended his run after Thursday's four-goal haul against Germany with a powerplay goal (9th), his sixth goal of the World Championship. In the 15th minute, Grégory Hofmann increased the lead to 2:0. He of all people: the man from Neuchâtel in Zug's service had been surplus to requirements the day before, but now slipped into the team for Hischier.
Norway without a chance
The Norwegians, who had earned a reputation for a rough style of play after their defeat against Germany (2:5), never got the chance to play hard against the Swiss. They were simply always one step too late. By the time Tyler Moy made it 3:0 after a fine pass from Timo Meier, the game was decided before half-time.
Due to the absence of Hischier, head coach Patrick Fischer was forced to change almost all of the attacking lines. Not for the first time at this tournament, however, all lines worked very well. In defense, Christian Marti had to miss the third game against the USA. He had returned against Germany, so perhaps it was also a precautionary measure.
The Swiss do not need to take any unnecessary risks at the moment. In Marti's place, Sweden international Dominik Egli moved into the line-up for the first time. In the last three games against the USA (3:0), Germany (5:1) and Norway (3:0), they have conceded just one goal - in the second-last minute at 5:0.
Also clear favorites against Hungary and Kazakhstan
The Swiss will play their remaining two group matches against Hungary (Sunday) and Kazakhstan (Tuesday). The only thing at stake is their position in the group.
These opponents are also unlikely to cause Switzerland any more problems than the Norwegians. A place in the top two and thus a place in the quarter-finals in Herning should be out of reach.
Telegram
Switzerland - Norway 3:0 (2:0, 1:0, 0:0)
Herning. - 3837 spectators. - SR Holm/Vikman (SWE/FIN), Hynek/Nyqvist (CZE/SWE). - Goals: 9. Andrighetto (Kukan, Malgin/Exclusion Solberg) 1:0. 15. Hofmann (Moy, Knack) 2:0. 29. Moy (Meier, Fora) 3:0. - Penalties: 4 times 2 minutes against Switzerland, 5 times 2 minutes against Norway.
Switzerland: Charlin; Kukan, Siegenthaler; Glauser, Moser; Fora, Berni; Egli; Riat, Malgin, Andrighetto; Fiala, Schmid, Meier; Knak, Jäger, Moy; Bertschy, Baechler, Ambühl; Hofmann.
Norway: Arntzen; Lilleberg, Engebraten; Solberg, Krogdahl; Myhre, Hansen; Saxrud-Danielsen; Elvsveen, Ostrem Salsten, Ronnild; Martinsen, Vikingstad, Brandsegg-Nygard; Steen, Vesterheim, Olsen; Berglund, Salsten, Edvardsen; Johnsen.
Remarks: Switzerland without Hischier (injured), Marti (injured), Aeschlimann, Jung, Rohrbach (not in the line-up) and Genoni (substitute goalie). - Shots: Switzerland 28 (12-9-7); Norway 12 (5-7-0). - Powerplay yield: Switzerland 1/5, Germany 0/4.
The live ticker for review
-
Liveticker
-
Liveticker closed
-
60th minute
The game is over! Switzerland beats Norway 3:0
The quarter-final qualification is now definite.
-
60th minute
Norway is complete again
As the penalty expires, the Swiss have another opportunity, but the fourth goal is no longer possible.
-
58th minute
Johnsen has to go off again
The Norwegian is hit for the second time in this period. This time he gets 2 minutes for holding.
-
56th minute
Chance for Hofmann
After a shot by Fora, the disk gets stuck and comes to rest near Hofmann. The striker reacts quickly, but does not put enough pressure behind his shot.
-
54th minute
Bertschy interrupted at the last moment
Christoph Bertschy's stick is sought in front of the Norwegian goal, but the defenders are on the spot and can still disrupt the striker decisively.
-
49th minute
Norway complete again
Switzerland cannot score. There are 10 minutes left to play.
-
47th minute
Powerplay for Switzerland
Johnsen is sent to the penalty box for two minutes for elbowing. Will Switzerland strike while outnumbered?
-
46th minute
Andrighetto almost strikes again
The Nati almost manage a copy of the opening goal, but this time Arntzen is able to win the private duel against Andrighetto.
-
42nd minute
Malgin is back
Switzerland is complete again.
-
41st minute
The final third is underway
Will Switzerland survive the remaining 72 seconds short-handed?
-
40th minute
The middle third is over - Switzerland has everything under control
The Norwegians can't find a solution when outnumbered, Jäger can keep the disc in the opponent's zone for a long time. Then the second period is over and Switzerland leads 3:0 thanks to goals from Andrighetto, Hofmann and Moy.
-
40th minute
Next penalty: Malgin has to go off
After a good chance by Riat, the referees send the next Swiss player to the penalty bench. Malgin is sent off for cross-checking.
-
38th minute
The Swiss box play works
Switzerland also survives the third penalty of the game without any major problems. Fiala is back.
-
36th minute
Penalty against Switzerland
Kevin Fiala's shoulder lands in the face of an opponent. The NHL star receives 2 minutes for excessive force.
-
34th minute
Good chances for Riat and Andrighetto
This time the Nati are able to establish themselves on the powerplay. Riat and Andrighetto have good chances to finish, but are unable to score. The same applies to Meier, who fails to beat Arntzen. Norway are back in the game shortly afterwards.
-
32nd minute
The next Norwegian has to come off
Barely complete, Ronnild is also sent off for a leg challenge, giving Switzerland their next overtime game.
-
32nd minute
Charlin saves Switzerland from a shorthander
Switzerland are struggling in the powerplay. After a bad pass from Kukan, it's the Norwegians who have a great chance to score the first goal. But Charlin proves himself one-on-one and keeps the score at zero.
-
30th minute
Penalty against Norway
Max Krogdahl has now been caught. The Norwegian is sent to the penalty bench for obstruction. Switzerland in the powerplay!
-
28th minute
Goal for Switzerland! Moy escapes and scores
Tylor Moy scores the third goal for Switzerland. After a Pucker conquest, it's lightning fast, Meier launches Moy, who can go off alone on Norway goalie Arntzen - and doesn't have to be asked twice.
-
25th minute
Jäger is back
The second short-handed game is also over. Switzerland had to concede a dangerous shot, but Charlin is on hand to prevent the goal.
-
23rd minute
Next penalty against Switzerland
This time Jäger is sent off for tripping. Switzerland are immediately outnumbered again.
-
22nd minute
Switzerland is complete again
Patrick Fischer's team survives the penalty against Kukan without any problems. Hardly complete, Andrighetto and Riat have dangerous shots. But the third goal does not (yet) come.
-
21st minute
The middle third is underway
Switzerland still have to play short-handed for just under a minute.
-
20th minute
The first period is over
Switzerland is not really in trouble while short-handed and takes the two-goal lead into the break.
-
19th minute
Penalty against Kukan
First short-handed situation for Switzerland. Kukan is sent off for 2 minutes for holding. Can Norway score the equalizer?
-
18th minute
Switzerland now dominate
Only one team is playing. Norway are constantly on the defensive and are struggling.
-
15th minute
Goal for Switzerland! Returning player Hofmann strikes
Switzerland can extend their lead. Gregory Hofmann, who had to sit out against Germany, converts Moy's pass to make it 2:0.
-
12th minute
Moy almost doubles the lead
The line around Moy, Jäger and Knak is able to establish itself and whirl around. The Swiss team had several opportunities to score, with Moy having the best chance. But Arntzen saves.
-
9th minute
Andrighetto strikes again - Switzerland in the lead
Who else? Sven Andrighetto strikes again after just 25 powerplay seconds. Yesterday's four-goal scorer opens the scoring and puts Switzerland ahead.
-
9th minute
First penalty against Norway
Switzerland are able to establish themselves in their opponents' zone and Jäger takes a penalty. Moser almost takes the lead shortly afterwards, but his shot just misses the goal. Then the penalty is called against Solberg.
-
5th minute
First danger in front of the Norway goal
Meier is completely free at the second post and gets the shot on target. But Norway goalie Arntzen is on hand to prevent the Swiss from taking the lead.
-
4th minute
Controlled start by Switzerland
Switzerland take control of the game right from the start and try to put the Norwegians under pressure. The first big chance is yet to come.
-
It's about to start
The teams take to the ice. The game starts in a few moments.
-
The line-up is here: this is how Switzerland will line up
-
Bad news for the Nati shortly before the Norway game
Shortly before the game against Norway, the Swiss ice hockey team has to cope with a serious setback. Captain Nico Hischier's tournament has come to a premature end due to injury. Read the news.
-
Hello ...
... and welcome to the live ticker for the World Championship group game between Switzerland and Norway. The day after the big win in the neighboring duel against Germany, the Swiss national team has a compulsory task ahead of them. Will they get their fourth win in their fifth game against bottom of the group Norway? The puck drops at 20:20 - you can follow the game live in our ticker.