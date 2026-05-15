What a start to the home World Cup: the Swiss national field hockey team secured a 3:1 opening win against the USA after a furious performance and took revenge for last year's defeat in the final. Quotes from the game.

Luca Betschart

The Swiss ice hockey team came out of the dressing room like a fire engine in their opening game at the home World Championship and literally ran over the USA in the opening minutes. "We knew that we had to play our game right from the start. We came out of the dressing room very well and were able to maintain that for a long time," said Nino Niederreiter in an interview with blue Sport after the game.

However, the game became more difficult for Switzerland as the game progressed. "The start was very good, then it got a bit chaotic. In the end, we found our feet again," says Niederreiter and sums up: "All in all, it was a very good match."

Suter's praise for Genoni

Pius Suter, who puts the national team ahead in the third minute, also emphasizes the good start. "The adrenaline is pumping, it was a good start to get into the flow afterwards," says the 29-year-old. Nevertheless, the furious opening third also brought challenges.

"After such an emotional first period, you have to make sure you don't fall too far. But we did a good job of surviving their pressure phases," said Suter, who also praised the goalie: "Leo made a few big saves. That helped us."

Asked about the teamwork with the congenial ZSC duo of Sven Andrighetto and Denis Malgin, Suter says: "We had very good outings, we already understand each other very well, even though the three of us haven't played together that much yet."

Cadieux: "I admire the way this team plays"

Jan Cadieux sensed some nervousness from his players at the start of the game. This opening win against the USA will now help them to calm down a little in the next few games. "It also helps us mentally. We know that there are high expectations of this team. It's always good to start with a win, but now we have to make the switch for tomorrow (game against Latvia at 20:20)," said the national team coach after the game.

In his first appearance as head coach at a World Championship, he benefited from his experience as an assistant: "I experienced the World Championship final last year and I was there at the Olympic Games - I benefited from those moments. I admired the way the team played, which makes our job a little easier."