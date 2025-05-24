  1. Residential Customers
With a broad chest against Denmark Nati coach Fischer: "I expect us to step on the gas from the start"

SDA

24.5.2025 - 08:00

Swiss national team coach Patrick Fischer is full of optimism ahead of the semi-final against Denmark
Swiss national team coach Patrick Fischer is full of optimism ahead of the semi-final against Denmark
Keystone

Switzerland can only beat themselves in the World Cup semi-final against Denmark at 18:20 on Saturday. Coach Patrick Fischer and Christoph Bertschy assess the situation.

Keystone-SDA

24.05.2025, 08:00

Anyone betting on a semi-final between Switzerland and Denmark in the run-up to the tournament would probably have been declared crazy. While the Swiss were certainly expected to be in the final weekend in Stockholm, the Danes' first semi-final qualification at a World Cup is nothing short of sensational. The co-hosts turned a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 win in the last three minutes of the quarter-final against Canada with superstars Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon.

Denmark shocks CanadaCommentators go crazy after sensational win

"We were playing cards and suddenly we heard the commentators shouting," said Christoph Bertschy. Then they all went to watch. Coach Patrick Fischer found it "exciting and funny to see how things can sometimes go in ice hockey. It was extremely entertaining, it's a story that only sport can write. One guy grows beyond himself, the goalie (Frederik Dichow), and then the Canadians started to study, while the Danes realized that the Canadians are no longer so convinced of themselves. After that it turned around." This also happened to them a few times and is human.

Denmark is not underestimated

The Swiss traveled from Herning to Stockholm on Friday. The training after arrival was voluntary, the majority devoted themselves to regeneration in addition to the ice. Nico Hischier, who was injured against Germany and no longer limping, also made an appearance. However, the New Jersey Devils center will not be able to make a comeback either way, as Nino Niederreiter has taken his place.

"Switzerland were much stronger than us"A World Cup lesson for the inferior Austrians

It's hard to imagine that the Swiss will underestimate the Danes, like Canada, given their previous performances, especially after their convincing 6-0 win in the quarter-final against Austria, who were also inferior on paper. Moreover, it remains to be seen whether the Scandinavians will be able to regain their focus after their emotional victory. And playing for the medals is something else again. "Anyone who has experienced this before will definitely know what to expect," says Bertschy. Another advantage for Switzerland.

Patrick Fischer made it clear: "What has happened so far is not interesting." He is encouraged by how "extremely alert and hungry" the team is. "I expect us to go into the game with the right attitude again and step on the gas from the start. Our game is intense, straightforward and based on hard work. If we put that into practice, we'll be difficult to beat."

