The mood is still relaxed, but on Thursday the game against Austria is serious: Swiss defenseman Christian Marti (right) with his ZSC and national team colleague Denis Malgin. Keystone

A World Championship quarter-final against Austria - in ice hockey, that's a game you can't afford to lose. The Swiss are not shying away from their role as favorites, but they are being decidedly cautious.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Swiss ice hockey team will face Austria in the World Championship quarter-finals on Thursday (16:20).

For the third time in the last four years, the Swiss have finished the group stage in 1st place. Only in the opening game against the Czech Republic did they lose in extra time.

"I'm getting ready for a 'Chnorz'," says Christian Marti. Despite their role as favorites, the Swiss are not taking the task lightly.

Nati coach Patrick Fischer praises the Austrians' mindset: "They play courageously forwards, they don't just destroy."

Historic for Austria, a must-win for Switzerland: Switzerland have never been clearer favorites in a World Cup quarter-final in the recent past than on Thursday (16:20) in Herning. So it's just as well that they finally overcame this hurdle against Germany last year.

"That was already an issue," admits ZSC defenseman Christian Marti. "But we have to be able to deal with it. We've had our experiences, good and bad. I think we'll manage it." The veteran has no illusions and expects a tough game. "I'm getting ready for a 'Chnorz'," he says, shrugging his shoulders.

Courageously forwards

The Swiss have not failed to notice the good progress the Austrians have made with their Zurich coach Roger Bader. Patrick Fischer is pleased about this and sees parallels with his team. "I like their mindset," says the Swiss head coach. "They play boldly forwards, they don't just destroy." Fischer praises his counterpart, with whom he regularly exchanges ideas: "I think he's done a great job in recent years."

Relegated in 2019, the Austrians benefited three years ago from the exclusion of Russia and Belarus from the World Cup and were promoted back to the A Group at the green table. Since then, they have come ever closer to this quarter-final, their first in 31 years. Twelve years ago in Prague, they missed out on the knockout round with a 2:4 defeat in their final group game against Great Britain, who had already been relegated. Before that, they had beaten Finland (3:2) and sniffed a surprise against Canada (6:7 n.V.) and Switzerland (5:6).

Plenty of euphoria and self-confidence

So the Swiss have been warned. In their preliminary round group in Stockholm, the Austrians led against Sweden until shortly before the end and also lost to Finland in an extremely unfortunate 2-1 draw after a disallowed goal. However, they defeated both of their rivals for a place in the quarter-finals, Latvia and Slovakia.

Fischer does not want to deny that they are the favorites. "But we'll play our game, they'll play theirs, and then we'll see if the favorite wins." The Austrians would certainly have "a lot of euphoria, a lot of self-confidence and good feelings in the team after their historic success. But we have that too." And the Swiss have every reason to be. They finished the group stage in first place for the third time in the last four years. Only the opening match against the Czech Republic was a defeat in extra time that was not compelling.

Home advantage in Herning

The reward for another strong preliminary round is the "home advantage" in Herning. While the Swiss were able to stay in their familiar surroundings, their opponents had to make the one-and-a-half-hour flight from Sweden's capital to the Danish province. Not a decisive advantage for Christian Marti, but a small one nonetheless. "It's definitely super convenient," he says. "I can come here and train and don't have to sit around at the airport."

Of course, he still wants to make the journey in the opposite direction on Friday for the semi-finals, both of which will take place in Stockholm. The remaining four teams will be reseeded, so there are still many possible opponents. Only Canada, who had the same number of points as Switzerland in Group A (19) but a two-goal better goal difference (+27), is out of the question as an opponent. The record-breaking world champions will also face co-hosts Denmark in Herning as the clear favorites. In Stockholm, Sweden will face the defending champions Czech Republic and the USA will play Finland in the quarter-finals.

