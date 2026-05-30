Lars Weibel is smiling: At his last tournament as director of the Swiss national teams, Switzerland is going for the title at home in Zurich Keystone

In an interview with Keystone-SDA, national team director Lars Weibel talks about a new era and explains why the Norwegians should not be underestimated.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Lars Weibel, was the quarter-final victory against Sweden the ultimate test of strength - especially mentally - given the many defeats in the past?

Honestly, no. It was always an issue from the outside, and I saw the statistics, but the team didn't attach any importance to it beforehand, didn't have it in their heads. It's like we're in a new phase after a ten-year build-up. We now have a different attitude, the team lives in the here and now and doesn't think about statistics. You could feel that. But I agree with you, it really was a difficult game. I was pleased that we continued to follow our game plan after falling behind for the first time at this tournament. The players and staff remained calm, knowing that we can make up a deficit even against a top team. It was a test of maturity for us, but not an emotional issue.

You spoke of a new phase. Can you describe that in more detail?

I have to mention Fischi (the dismissed national team coach Patrick Fischer). After the last World Cup, we questioned ourselves intensively again. Taking the final step was the issue, as was getting past the quarter-final hurdle beforehand. We worked extremely hard on that, which Jan (Cadieux) is now continuing to do brilliantly: not just accepting the role of favorite, but loving it.

Is there anything about the whole process that makes you particularly proud?

Yes, the fact that we have continued on our path and have not let anything throw us off track. That shows strength and is reflected on and off the ice. It's no coincidence how we are now on our way. We are a group with character and not just talent. We've paid a lot of attention to this in recent years when putting the team together - on and off the ice. Being part of it now gives us a good feeling.

Can you say you've perfected the whole setting and the performances are now an expression of that?

I think perfection is a tricky word. We might use it when we have achieved the really big coup. But we have the will to get better and better, we question every position. That is our irrepressible drive. Many people want to do this, but then buckle in the face of internal or external resistance. We had to work for this strength.

The euphoria is immense. Is the biggest challenge now to manage to be inspired by it on the one hand and not get carried away on the other? It's a fine line.

Yes, perhaps, it is a new situation. But you can't generalize. For certain players it can be a danger, as they already have a high level of readiness, for others it's good because they need to be pushed. It's clear that we're a top team in terms of play and can beat any team, but you can only win the title if the intensity of the duels is higher on average than that of the opponent. You saw that against Sweden. We were tougher in the decisive moments.

On paper, you're the clear favorites against Norway and people are expecting you to reach the final. That can be a big threat. What makes you confident that this won't affect your performance?

The people outside might expect that. However, the team is aware of how hard they have to work to reach the final. It doesn't matter who you play. We've seen how Norway have performed so far. They are definitely a good opponent and not in the semi-finals by chance. We won't underestimate them, but will play our game. I have absolute confidence in the team.

In conclusion: What makes you confident that you can go all the way this time?

It's a conviction, a feeling, it's difficult to explain. The team definitely has what it takes.

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