Leonardo Genoni celebrates his 13th shutout at a World Championship in the 9-0 win against Austria, making him the sole record holder. But the 38-year-old won't be dwelling on it for long.

Luca Betschart

What Germany was able to prevent with a goal just before the end in the third World Championship game became a reality on Wednesday after the Swiss ice hockey team's fourth appearance: Leonardo Genoni celebrated his 13th shutout at a World Championship and is now the sole record holder. Until now, Genoni shared the record with the Czech Jiri Holecek (1966 to 1978).

"For me, it's a bit of a sought-after record," says Genoni when asked about the milestone, adding: "But it also means you've been there a lot. It's nice that we managed that. But that was an intermediate goal for some - not for me, I didn't know this record existed. Let's take it and look forward." In the dressing room afterwards, the national team goalkeeper is celebrated loudly by the team.

A huge celebration

The atmosphere in the Swiss Life Arena in Zurich was even more enthusiastic for the record-breaking goalkeeper. "It's better than anyone imagined. We're enjoying it," enthuses Genoni. "We had a great time again. It's just incredible to play here. It's a lot of fun and I'm already looking forward to the next games."

Coach Jan Cadieux says when asked about Genoni's record: "It's incredible for Leo. You know what he brings to this team and how well he plays. But in the end it's a team thing, every player brings something. That's important."

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