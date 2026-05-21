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Shutout world record Nati goalie Genoni celebrated by the team: "I didn't know this record existed"

Luca Betschart

21.5.2026

Leonardo Genoni celebrates his 13th shutout at a World Championship in the 9-0 win against Austria, making him the sole record holder. But the 38-year-old won't be dwelling on it for long.

21.05.2026, 10:48

21.05.2026, 10:49

What Germany was able to prevent with a goal just before the end in the third World Championship game became a reality on Wednesday after the Swiss ice hockey team's fourth appearance: Leonardo Genoni celebrated his 13th shutout at a World Championship and is now the sole record holder. Until now, Genoni shared the record with the Czech Jiri Holecek (1966 to 1978).

Switzerland's next World Championship scoring spree. The national field hockey team shoots Austria out of the stadium 9:0

Switzerland's next World Championship scoring spreeThe national field hockey team shoots Austria out of the stadium 9:0

"For me, it's a bit of a sought-after record," says Genoni when asked about the milestone, adding: "But it also means you've been there a lot. It's nice that we managed that. But that was an intermediate goal for some - not for me, I didn't know this record existed. Let's take it and look forward." In the dressing room afterwards, the national team goalkeeper is celebrated loudly by the team.

A huge celebration

The atmosphere in the Swiss Life Arena in Zurich was even more enthusiastic for the record-breaking goalkeeper. "It's better than anyone imagined. We're enjoying it," enthuses Genoni. "We had a great time again. It's just incredible to play here. It's a lot of fun and I'm already looking forward to the next games."

Coach Jan Cadieux says when asked about Genoni's record: "It's incredible for Leo. You know what he brings to this team and how well he plays. But in the end it's a team thing, every player brings something. That's important."

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