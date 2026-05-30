The 18-year-old Norwegian Tinus Luc Koblar has already scored nine points at the World Championships. IMAGO/Bildbyran

Switzerland goes into the World Championship semi-final against Norway as favorites. But the Scandinavians have young attacking players who have caused a sensation so far: Tinus Luc Koblar (18) and Noah Steen (21) have already scored six goals each at this World Cup.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the World Cup semi-final against Switzerland, Norway's most dangerous weapons are two youngsters: Tinus Luc Koblar (18) and Noah Steen (21) have already scored six goals each at the World Cup.

Koblar is the team's top scorer. The 18-year-old leads Norway's internal scoring list with nine points. Show more

The Swiss national team will be paying particular attention to two Norwegian youngsters in the World Cup semi-final against Norway. Tinus Luc Koblar and Noah Steen are among the most prolific players at this tournament.

Koblar, who is only 18 years old, is the Norwegians' most dangerous scorer. With six goals and a total of nine scoring points, he leads his team's internal standings. Despite his young age, the striker shows remarkable nerve in front of goal and is one of the discoveries of this World Cup.

Noah Steen is no less dangerous. The 21-year-old has also scored six times and regularly creates danger with his pace and finishing power. Together, the two form the offensive heart of the Norwegian team.

The starting position for Switzerland is clear: the national team is the favorite and is aiming to reach the final. But the performances of Koblar and Steen show that Norway should by no means be underestimated.