The Swiss are riding the wave of euphoria at their home World Cup after a perfect preliminary round. Sweden, an unpleasant opponent, awaits them in the quarter-finals on Thursday evening. But if not now, then when?

The fans had plenty to cheer about in Switzerland's seven preliminary round matches - now the acid test comes with the World Cup quarter-final against Sweden

It's "boring" statements that the players and head coach Jan Cadieux keep making: "We control what we can control, want to focus on ourselves, take it shift by shift." But ultimately, that's exactly what it takes to be successful.

Especially at a home World Championships, it is even more important to immerse yourself in a bubble and not be distracted by external factors. The Swiss have done this perfectly so far - they finished the preliminary round with a maximum of 21 points for the first time.

Top almost everywhere

The euphoria and expectations in this country are correspondingly high, and the dream of becoming world champions for the first time is more alive than ever. Switzerland scored the most goals across all groups (39) and conceded the fewest (7) - both their best figures since the introduction of the eight-team groups in 2012. The hosts also recorded the best shooting efficiency (16.53 per cent) and had the best box play (92.86). Only the USA (35.00) were marginally better on the powerplay (34.78). Switzerland also boasts the tournament's current top scorer: Sven Andrighetto, who has four goals and nine assists to his name.

The fact that the Swiss are on a mission was clearly evident after Tuesday's hard-fought 4:2 victory against Finland, who also had no previous points. Although the players were delighted, they kept their emotions in check, knowing that the knockout phase is only just beginning.

Fearful opponent Sweden

From a mental point of view, the first hurdle could hardly be higher. The Swedes can certainly be described as a fearful opponent for the Swiss, as they have never beaten the Scandinavians in an all-or-nothing game at either the World Championships or the Olympic Games. The closest the Swiss came to one was in the 2018 World Cup final, when they only lost on penalties.

The two teams also played each other in the final in 2013, when they lost 5-1 after taking a 1-0 lead. They have met twice in a World Cup quarter-final - in 2005 (1-2) and 2017 (1-3). The last time the World Cup was held in Zurich was in the semi-finals in 1998, with two matches ending in 1:4 and 2:7. Outside of the major tournaments, the Swedes have practically always won: from April 2016 to May 2024, they won 16 times in a row before this streak ended with a Swiss success in November.

Patience is the key

But the team lives in the moment. "Every World Cup the team is set up a little differently, so it's difficult to compare tournaments with each other - each one writes its own story," emphasizes captain Roman Josi. What will be decisive? "The Swedes have a very fast and technically very good team. We have to make the spaces tight for them. But the most important thing is that we play our game for 60 minutes, attack and believe in our strength."

Cadieux adds: "We were a bit too wild against Finland in the second period. We have to accept that sometimes we have to be a bit calmer during a game and control the tempo better. Patience will be important against Sweden. They are disciplined and compact and will wait for us to make mistakes." The 46-year-old is convinced that the players have grown individually and the team as a whole, also due to the tough defeats in the past.

Suter hopes for the green light

The return of NHL forward Pius Suter, who took a hard check in the third game against Germany and has missed the last four games, would be important. He was on the ice in optional practice on Wednesday and hopes to be given the green light. Leonardo Genoni is expected to keep the goal; the EV Zug keeper has only been beaten twice in his four preliminary round games.

Büne Huber, the frontman of Patent Ochsner, was among the spectators at the win against Finland. He wrote "W. Nuss vo Bümpliz", the song that has been used to celebrate with the fans on the lap of honor since the victory against Germany. This "chicken skin moment" is to be repeated three more times. Cadieux was confident: "We are ready for the next step." Ready to end the negative series against Sweden. If not now, then when?