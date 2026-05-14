Swiss national team coach Jan Cadieux has coped well with the initial shock following the dismissal of his predecessor Patrick Fischer. All that matters to him is the team.

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"A shock for everyone", was how Jan Cadieux described the dismissal of Patrick Fischer three weeks earlier following the affair surrounding a forged Covid certificate. At that moment, he said, it crossed his mind "what we had experienced together, what Fischi had achieved for the team and what culture and values he had brought with him. There is a solid foundation. I value that enormously. I know that I can count on him when I need something, and vice versa." He was still on the phone to Fischer on Tuesday. Cadieux left open whether he will also do this during the World Championships.

Cadieux not only benefits from his solid foundation, but also from the fact that he was already part of Fischer's coaching staff when he won last year's World Championship silver medal and again this year at the Olympic Games in Milan. However, he emphasizes: "In the end, it's a whole staff, it's not about one person." Fischer was very good at delegating responsibility. He also believes 100 percent in the current system of play. As a club coach, he had done many things the same way. Therefore, not much has changed for the 46-year-old.

Creating the best possible conditions

In any case, Cadieux is living in the moment. For him, the only thing that matters is creating the conditions together with the staff members so that the team can deliver the best possible performance and also enjoy the home World Cup - that is extremely important to him. He says of his coaching: "Ultimately, coaching is something that comes from the heart. The most important thing is to stay myself."

Nevertheless, the short-term change of role also brings with it difficulties in dealing with the players: "When you have to make decisions, you don't always have the same relationship with the players as when you're an assistant coach. Because as an assistant coach, you have to cheer the players up again after difficult decisions. As a head coach, you make the difficult decisions."

However, he will concentrate fully on the players and try not to change too much and have the same relationship with them as before his appointment as head coach.

When asked when he considers it a successful tournament, Cadieux replies: "We don't talk about the number of wins or the gold medal, we just want people to be proud of us, to be able to look each other in the eye and say: 'We did our best'. Because we can't control our opponents."

Cadieux keeps competitive spirit high

For the tournament opener on Friday evening at 8.20 pm against defending champions USA, Cadieux will name seven defenders and 12 or 13 forwards, i.e. not the maximum of 22 outfield players. Philipp Kurashev, who has already been in Switzerland for a few days, underwent further examinations in hospital on Wednesday afternoon, after which Cadieux hopes to have clarity regarding a possible call-up of the NHL forward from the San Jose Sharks. Would Kurashev also be able to move up during the World Championship? "In order to have the best possible stability in the team, it wouldn't be good to wait too long," explains Cadieux.

If Wednesday morning's training session serves as a yardstick, Attilio Biasca and Nicolas Baechler are currently the number 13 and 14 forwards, as the forward lines were formed by: Timo Meier, Nico Hischier and Théo Rochette; Pius Suter, Denis Malgin and Sven Andrighetto; Christoph Bertschy, Calvin Thürkauf and Nino Niederreiter; Simon Knak, Ken Jäger and Damien Riat. Cadieux noted, however, that he is someone who believes in competition. "It's a daily process. I don't want anyone to think they've accomplished anything because they're in the lineup."

What about the goalkeepers? "All three have proven that they can be No. 1," Cadieux says, refusing to be drawn into the cards. Reto Berra, however, did not join the team on Wednesday morning as he was ill.

Cadieux also didn't want to give too much away on Wednesday about his team speech before the opening game against the USA: "It's been prepared. It's been in my head for ten days. But it's not about the USA game, it's more about what we want to do as a team and what I expect from the boys. It's more of a general speech for the World Cup."

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