The starting signal for the 2026 Olympic Games has been given! In our daily ticker, we'll keep you up to date with the most important events and results in Milan and Cortina.
- Ski freestyle, synchronized moguls women: 🥇 Jakarta Anthony
- Cross-country skiing, relay women: 🥇 Norway
- Alpine skiing, giant slalom men: 🥇 Lucas Pinheiro Braathen
- Biathlon, women's sprint, 7.5 km: 🥇 Norway
- 17.00: Speed skating, 500 m men
- 19.44: Skeleton women, heat 4
- 20.05: Ski jumping, large hill, men's singles, 2nd round
- 22.34 hrs: Short track, 1500 m men
Fischer: "Fiala has undergone surgery and is in good hands"
The day after the injury shock, national team coach Patrick Fischer gives a first update on Kevin Fiala. "Kevin underwent surgery and is in good hands. It was a routine operation that went well. I hope he'll be back with us in the village soon. His father is with him and he wants to come back to the team."
Fischer wants to look ahead. "We had a good meeting with the team and are familiar with the situation. We already lost a good player last year in Nico Hischier. Now we have to pull together," says Fischer.
Further operations: Vonn gives update
Lindsey Vonn has once again reported from her hospital bed and announced via Instagram that she needs further operations following her horror crash in the Olympic downhill. "I'm having another operation tomorrow and hope everything goes well so that I can possibly be discharged and return home," said Vonn. However, "I still need another operation. I don't know exactly what that means yet."
Vonn has already undergone three operations and is also addressing her fans. "Thank you to everyone who has sent me flowers, letters or stuffed animals. It was wonderful and really helped me a lot. It was a tough few days in hospital," says the US-American. "I'm starting to feel like myself again, but I have a very long way to go."
