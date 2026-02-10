National team director Lars Weibel exudes a great deal of confidence ahead of the Olympics and believes that the Swiss ice hockey team will not be thrown off course so quickly.

No time? blue News summarizes for you After long preparations, the Swiss ice hockey team will start the Olympic tournament in Milan on February 12 and will face France in the opening game.

With the NHL players taking part for the first time since 2014, Switzerland is traveling to a tournament with its best line-up for the first time.

National team director Lars Weibel is confident, pointing to the relaxed framework conditions, team maturity and the team's high adaptability. Show more

The wait is over for the national ice hockey team and Director Lars Weibel. With the arrival in Milan last Thursday, the Olympic starting shot has finally been fired. Switzerland will play its first group game against France on February 12.

"We've been working towards this event for a very long time. It's been a topic for a long time," says Weibel, adding: "We have a good feeling because everyone knows what their task is and is well prepared. Also, because it's so close to home, we're all as excited as a child before Christmas."

"It benefits us when the team has a run-out"

The fact that the NHL players are taking part for the first time since 2014 adds to the anticipation. "This is the first time we've been able to take part in a tournament with our absolute best line-up. We're also looking forward to seeing each other, which is an important prerequisite," says Weibel. "And for the tournament, it's simply an absolute highlight to see the best in the world playing against each other so close to Europe. It's probably one of the best things you can experience as an athlete."

Full reinforcement from North America is not the only difference compared to the Games in Beijing four years ago. Back then, the delegations were severely limited due to the coronavirus pandemic. "We are pleased that we have a different set-up because the conditions will be much more relaxed. That will benefit us if the team has a bit of a run-out," said Weibel.

Group matches of the Swiss national team February 12, 12.10 p.m.: Switzerland vs. France

February 13, 9.10 p.m.: Canada vs. Switzerland

February 15, 12:10 p.m.: Switzerland vs. Czech Republic Show more

In any case, the 51-year-old is not worried: "On the other hand, whatever comes can come. Our strength is our flexibility. The team can always adapt if something comes up. And we've matured as a team over the last four years."

