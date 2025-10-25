NBA boss Adam Silver comments on the tampering scandal. Keystone

The arrests of Chauncey Billups and Terry Rozier have shaken the NBA. Now the league boss himself is speaking out publicly for the first time - and talks about the investigation into a basketball player.

DPA dpa

NBA boss Adam Silver has spoken publicly for the first time since the spectacular arrests of Portland coach Chauncey Billups and Miami's professional basketball player Terry Rozier by the FBI. "I was deeply disturbed in my initial reaction," Silver reported during the TV broadcast of the Boston Celtics vs. the New York Knicks (95-105) on Amazon Prime. "There's nothing more important to the league and its fans than the integrity of the competition. I had stomach pains. It was very upsetting."

Billups, the coach of the NBA club Portland Trail Blazers, was arrested as part of a large-scale FBI investigation into banned sports betting and illegal gambling. Terry Rozier of the Miami Heat was also among the more than 30 people arrested. Rozier and Billups have since been released on bail. Their lawyers have denied the allegations against their clients. "I apologize to our fans for dealing with this situation," Silver said.

Without Billups on the sideline, the Trail Blazers pulled out a 139-119 win over the Golden State Warriors. The team was coached by Tiago Splitter. The ex-NBA pro from Brazil came to Portland as an assistant coach in June. The Miami Heat also won their first game after the arrests, winning 146-114 against the Mempis Grizzlies without Rozier.

Rozier was already under suspicion two years ago

Rozier was already suspected of deliberately playing weaker in 2023 to facilitate betting fraud. The league investigated the allegations at the time and found no evidence to sanction him. "We simply found nothing. Terry cooperated at the time. He gave up his phone. He allowed himself to be interviewed. And we ultimately came to the conclusion that there was not enough evidence, despite the abnormal behavior, to proceed with the investigation," Silver said.

This is not the first time Terry Rozier has been investigated. Keystone

"He's still not convicted, that much has to be said in fairness to Terry," Silver said. "But it obviously doesn't look good. He's cleared. You have to balance protecting people's rights and the investigation here."

