Deandre Ayton wants to be more than just a role player - and cites Swiss player Clint Capela, of all people, as a negative example. The Geneva center counters the criticism calmly and with humor. Even NBA legend Dirk Nowitzki demonstratively backs Capela.

On Wednesday, the Orlando Magic won 110:109 on the road against the Los Angeles Lakers, with the home team leading for a long time before losing control in the final quarter. Shortly before the end of the game, LeBron James missed a three-pointer to give the Californians a potential victory.

Deandre Ayton caused a stir after the unnecessary defeat. The 27-year-old shouted on his way to the dressing room: "They're trying to turn me into Clint Capela - I'm no Clint Capela!" His statements were clearly audible to an ESPN journalist who picked up the story.

Ayton alluded to the Swiss' role with his expletive-laden tirade. Capela, who returned to the Houston Rockets last summer, is the backup center to Alperen Sengün in Texas. The 31-year-old Geneva native's job profile is clear: grabbing rebounds, using his body under the hoop and blocking shots.

Deandre Ayton wants to be more than just a serving center. IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

These attributes have enabled Capela, who was selected 25th overall by the Rockets in the 2014 draft and played there until 2020, to enjoy a long NBA career. The 2.08-metre tall Romand spent the last five seasons with the Atlanta Hawks, for example. Although he lost his status as a regular player there, he fitted seamlessly into his role.

The reduced role as a team player, who lives primarily for his teammates rather than his scoring, is obviously not for Ayton. The former number 1 pick, who only joined the Lakers in the summer via the Portland Trail Blazers, is also criticizing his employer's coaching staff. And Capela, of course.

Capela parries Ayton's frustration attack with humor

The Houston pro responded to Ayton's statements via Instagram. "You have two of the best court generals (LeBron and Doncic) in basketball ever - so buddy, go for it," Capela wrote, adding two smiling smiley faces to his post. In short: the role as center in Los Angeles is a cool job.

On social media, the Geneva native is celebrated for his response, while Ayton receives a lot of ridicule. The experts are also all on Capela's side.

Dirk Nowitzki says on behalf of Capela: "You don't have to mention another NBA player. Capela has had a rock-solid career and has been playing in the league for a long time, a great player," the German basketball legend says.