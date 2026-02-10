The Swiss speed skiers can't keep up with the fastest in the downhill of the team combined and don't feel like giving interviews afterwards either. Sonja Nef speaks of a crisis in her analysis.

The Swiss women come away empty-handed in the team combined. Jasmine Flury and Wendy Holdener are the best duo in 6th place.

For Sonja Nef, the lack of a medal is no surprise: "There is certainly a crisis in the Swiss women's downhill team."

Nef shows understanding for the fact that speed skiers Corinne Suter and Jasmine Flury skip the interview shortly after their downhill run. Show more

In the women's combined team event, expectations of the Swiss teams are restrained. Swiss-Ski has two absolute top slalom racers in Camille Rast and Wendy Holdener. However, Corinne Suter and Co. are currently lagging behind the competition in the speed category.

So it's no great surprise that it's already clear after the downhill that Switzerland will come away empty-handed in the medal fight in the team combined. Corinne Suter and Jasmine Flury performed best of the Swiss quartet, but lost over one and a half seconds on the best time. A deficit that even Rast and Holdener are unable to rectify.

"Interviews are actually part of the job"

"The Swiss speed skiers are in a very difficult situation. The way things have gone in the World Cup this season, it would have been a surprise to win a medal," says Sonja Nef in an interview with blue Sport. "Of course, we're used to different things in the past. We're missing a Lara Gut-Behrami or Michelle Gisin. Corinne Suter isn't performing at the moment - and the others too. There is certainly a crisis in the Swiss women's downhill team."

Nef can understand why Suter and Flury skipped the SRF interview after their downhill race: "I understand it as an athlete. It's actually part of the job to give interviews. But the athletes are always the most disappointed."

Nef explains that Switzerland has athletes in the line-up who have already achieved great things and who will not be competing at the next Games in four years' time: "I understand that they first have to live with this disappointment themselves, because they are not just a little behind the medals, but really totally beaten."

