Comments on the team combined Nef: "I've worked my whole life for this moment"

SDA

9.2.2026 - 17:49

Four Swiss athletes are on the podium in the Olympic team combined. In an interview with SRF, they all agree that skiing in a team is much more stressful. Reactions to the double success.

Keystone-SDA

09.02.2026, 17:49

09.02.2026, 18:35

Tanguy Nef (Olympic champion)

"It's crazy. I didn't expect it. We knew we were a strong team, but you also have to bring it, a lot can happen. And today there were still a lot of emotions, it was my first Olympic race. I knew at the start that I just had to give my best, and that worked. We had a good plan: 'All or Nefing', and we implemented it, we both gave it our all. It's a cool event, we're not so used to riding as a team. Today we were also stronger in our heads. I've worked my whole life for this moment."

Swiss double victory in team combined. Von Allmen and Nef win gold, Meillard and Odermatt silver

Swiss double victory in team combinedVon Allmen and Nef win gold, Meillard and Odermatt silver

Franjo von Allmen (Olympic champion)

"I've rarely had knees as weak as when Tanguy was riding. It was incredible, it looked so easy. He also made up for my deficit. Today he put in an incredible performance. Sure, I had to ride it first too, but my tired legs were still with me at the end of the course, Tanguy decided the race today. I didn't even know that I was the first rider to win gold twice at the Olympics. But just wait, Tanguy has another race."

Four Swiss racers celebrate Olympic medals in Bormio
Four Swiss racers celebrate Olympic medals in Bormio
sda

Loïc Meillard (2nd):

"It's already more pressure and stress than when you're on your own. You also want to ski well for the others. The slope itself is what it is. I didn't ski it well, I don't think. But it also depends on how it's set."

Marco Odermatt (2nd)

"This medal has a nice meaning, especially after the downhill. Today we had the hundredths on our side. Experiencing this with Loïc is really nice, especially because we're usually rivals in the giant slalom. I was really looking forward to his run, but I also suffered."

