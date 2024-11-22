  1. Residential Customers
Davis Cup Netherlands eliminates Germany and reaches the final for the first time

22.11.2024 - 23:01

Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor celebrates his victory against Jan-Lennard Struff.
Picture: Keystone

The Netherlands have reached the final of the Davis Cup for the first time. Captain Paul Haarhuis' team beat Germany in the final tournament in Malaga.

22.11.2024, 23:37

Without world number two Alexander Zverev, the Germans were beaten 2-0 after two singles matches. After Daniel Altmaier lost to Botic van de Zandschulp 4:6, 7:6 (14:12), 3:6, Jan-Lennard Struff also had to concede in three sets against Tallon Griekspoor in the second singles match (7:6, 5:7, 4:6).

Germany, who had to make do without world No. 2 Alexander Zverev in Malaga, could have reached the final for the first time in 31 years. This is the Netherlands' first ever appearance in the final of the traditional competition. In the quarter-finals, the Oranje team surprisingly beat Spain to end Rafael Nadal's career.

In the final, the Netherlands will face the winner of the clash between Italy and Australia on Sunday.

