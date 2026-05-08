Got himself into trouble: Patrick Fischer, coach of the Swiss national ice hockey team until a few weeks ago sda

New research shows how the authorities tracked down Patrick Fischer in the case surrounding the forged Covid certificate. At the same time, the role of the Lucerne public prosecutor's office is causing debate: Why was SRF allowed to inspect the summary penalty order years later?

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Patrick Fischer was convicted of forgery in 2023 in connection with a forged Covid certificate.

According to the Klein Report, his name came up in a raid against a suspected certificate group in Graubünden.

The affair only became public after Fischer blabbed to an SRF reporter. Show more

Over three weeks ago, it became public that Patrick Fischer had been convicted of forging a Covid certificate. Now it is also clearer how the authorities tracked down the former Swiss national team coach in the first place.

As reported by the "Klein Report", Fischer's name came up in a raid against a suspected criminal group in Graubünden. This group is said to have organized vaccinations during the coronavirus pandemic and at the same time brokered fake certificates.

Such constructions were widespread throughout Switzerland at the time. Doctors would have provided their signatures in exchange for money so that certificates could be sold without actually being vaccinated.

Case was passed on to Lucerne

As Patrick Fischer lives in the canton of Lucerne, the case was forwarded to the public prosecutor's office there. They later sentenced the long-serving national team coach to a fine of CHF 39,000 for forgery of documents.

Fischer had used the forged certificate to be able to travel with the Swiss national ice hockey team to the 2022 Olympic Games in China.

Blabbed at lunch

However, the case only came to light years later. Fischer had blabbed during a lunch with SRF reporter Pascal Schmitz.

The journalist then began to investigate. The Swiss Ice Hockey Federation and Fischer himself published a statement even before the corresponding reports appeared.

Shortly afterwards, Fischer was dismissed a few days before the start of the home World Championship. His successor was Jan Cadieux.

Discussion about justice and publicity

In the meantime, the role of the Lucerne public prosecutor's office is also causing discussion. As the "Klein Report" writes, the penalty order was later issued to SRF despite the deadline for publication having expired.

The authorities invoked the principle of judicial publicity and argued that the public interest outweighed the protection of the prominent coach's personality in this case.