The boxing ring is brutal and precise at the same time. The documentary "Die Kunst, sich zu schlagen" provides a rare insight into the everyday life of the two Swiss professional boxers Angelo Peña and Félix Meier.

Patrick Lämmle

It is paradoxical at first glance: in a modern society that prioritizes civilization and non-violence, we are captivated by a sport in which two people try to physically overpower each other.

And yet boxing appeals to the archaic instincts of many. It is about bare survival, courage and overcoming fear. The ability to get back up after being knocked down - both in a fight and in life - is the ultimate symbol of human resilience.

There are no excuses in the ring. Those who dismiss boxing as a mere brawl overlook the enormous intellectual component. Experts often call it "chess with muscles". Every punch is a calculated decision. You have to read your opponent, set traps and react within milliseconds. The coordination of footwork, cover and punching power requires years of disciplined training.

Time and again, boxing has produced figures who have become legends overnight. Cassius Clay, later Muhammad Ali, Joe Frazier, Mike Tyson, Floyd Mayweather, Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. Hard training, iron discipline and a passion that left little room for any other life made them immortal and boxing millionaires.

Documentary sheds light on the rocky road in Swiss boxing

There are also boxers in Switzerland. But only rarely with international fame or financial security. In this country, boxing is often perceived as a fitness or endurance sport - and only a few dare to attempt the rocky climb to the top of professional boxing. The documentary "The Art of Fighting" sheds light on precisely this path.

Filmmaker Oliver Schären followed boxers Angelo Peña and Félix Meier with his camera for almost a year. The result is a 70-minute documentary that gives a direct insight into the reality of professional boxing in Switzerland. It shows what it means to pursue an international dream in an environment with limited opportunities.

You can watch the documentary on Thursday, March 26 from 8 p.m. on free TV on blue Zoom or on blue News in the live stream.

Angelo Peña (main character) Angelo is considered one of the best boxers in the world in his weight class. The 31-year-old was born in Spain and grew up in the Dominican Republic before moving to Switzerland at the age of 11. With an unblemished record of twelve wins and no defeats, he is regarded as the most successful Swiss boxer of the 21st century. He is ranked tenth in the World Boxing Organization (WBO) rankings and holds the Intercontinental title - the second-highest accolade after the world title. His ultimate goal is clear: to become world champion. The film shows what it takes to realize this dream. Show more

Félix Meier (supporting character) The 21-year-old from Lausanne is regarded as Switzerland's greatest young talent. In order to establish himself in professional boxing, he first has to prove himself Many fights in a short space of time are crucial - this is the only way he can build up a solid fighting record and become of interest to international boxing organizations. Show more

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