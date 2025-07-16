Tadej Pogacar also had to get used to the new diet plans. Keystone

In contrast to the image of the spindly professional cyclist who weighs every grain of rice, the Tour de France riders are stuffing themselves with more food than ever before on the bike.

In races, most riders now consume up to 120 grams of carbohydrates per hour or more. That is enormous. "That's the equivalent of six bananas or around 200 grams of dried pasta per hour," explains Julien Louis, nutritionist for the Decathlon-AG2R team.

The riders consume the carbohydrates in the form of bars, gels or drinks.

In order to be able to absorb the huge amounts of carbohydrates, the riders undergo intestinal training. Show more

The eating habits of the cycling stars have changed fundamentally in recent years, so much so that their stomachs are now literally trained to cope with the flood of food. "We have grown many times over," Julien Louis, nutritionist for the Decathlon-AG2R team, who previously worked for Liverpool FC, told the French news agency AFP. He speaks without hesitation of a real revolution.

In fact, today's approach marks a 180-degree turnaround compared to the 2010s and the "low carb" diet trend (ketogenic, low-carb diet) popularized at the time by Team Sky and four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome. Back then, the body was specifically deprived of sugar during training in order to lose weight and encourage it to obtain more energy from fat reserves.

Two eggs for six hours of training

"Two eggs for breakfast and then we were out training for five or six hours, with water in our water bottles. We were flat the whole time," recalls British veteran Simon Yates, who won the 10th Tour stage on Monday after his Giro victory in May.

Frenchman Florian Sénéchal adds: "A lot of people went crazy. They were fed up with constantly dieting or suffering from deficiency symptoms." And climbing specialist Pavel Sivakav adds: "Mentally, it was extremely tough - we were hungry, lacked energy and had to use up our fat reserves."

Those days are over: "When the tank is empty," explains Julien Louis, "the body switches to burning fat." This works, but is significantly less efficient than carbohydrates, which are the most important fuel for athletic performance and are commonly referred to as sugar (or carbohydrates).

"Four times as much as a normal person"

And it actually takes enormous amounts to compensate for the huge energy consumption - during a mountain stage of the Tour de France it can be up to 7000 calories. "Basically, you have to eat four times as much as a normal person," says British climber Simon Carr, who has a keen interest in nutrition. The Cofidis pro confirms: "We've never eaten so much on the bike." Before and after the effort, but especially during. So it's no wonder that the once notorious hunger pangs are almost non-existent today.

In races, most riders now consume up to 120 grams of carbohydrates per hour or more. That is enormous. "That's the equivalent of six bananas or around 200 grams of dried pasta per hour," explains Louis. A small sticker on the stem of the bike reminds riders when and how much they should eat. Until recently, swallowing such quantities, mainly in the form of gels and energy drinks, was unimaginable, as they put too much strain on the gastrointestinal tract.

"Just five years ago, 120 grams of carbohydrates per hour was unthinkable. I almost wet my pants after the races," said Tadej Pogacar in a podcast in September.

Training for the gut

Since then, great progress has been made with energy bars, gels and drinks. They now contain a combination of two different types of carbohydrate. "For a long time, it was assumed that there was only one transport route for carbohydrates in the intestine," explains Julien Louis. "Then a second one was discovered, which can absorb fructose. If you use both routes at the same time, you can absorb twice as much sugar."

According to all the players interviewed by AFP, these advances in nutrition, together with the development of equipment and training methods, help to explain the ever-increasing performance in cycling, a sport that is often suspected of doping.

Even if today's products are better tolerated and make this revolution possible in the first place, riders still have to train their stomachs specifically to be able to take in such quantities at all. "Otherwise you can't digest the six gels per hour. The body simply can't cope," emphasizes Pauline Ferrand-Prévot. She experienced this first-hand when she had to give up sick at the World Championships in September - after a long career as a mountain biker, where the workload is much shorter.

During the winter training camps, the riders complete "at least one session a week where we do gut training," emphasizes Julien Louis from Team Decathlon-AG2R. "At the very beginning, you may experience slight discomfort. But without this training, you start at a huge disadvantage. It's like not running on the same fuel," adds the nutritionist. He is convinced that "even higher performance can be achieved", even if the process is still "at an experimental stage".