The Rapperswil-Jona Lakers are bolstering their roster with a forward who has extensive NHL experience. The 30-year-old Kevin Labanc has signed a one-season contract.

Labanc, who holds both American and Slovak passports, played a total of 542 games in the NHL over nine seasons. He spent eight years with the San Jose Sharks, where he was a teammate of Timo Meier. Two years ago, he joined the Columbus Blue Jackets for one season. Most recently, he played in the KHL for the Chinese team Shanghai Dragons.

Labanc is the sixth foreign player on the Lakers' roster, which means the team has now filled its quota for players with foreign passports.