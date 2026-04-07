Before the end of the regular season, the New Jersey Devils terminate their relationship with General Manager Tom Fitzgerald Keystone

The New Jersey Devils have given up hope of making the playoffs - and fired General Manager Tom Fitzgerald after Easter.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Fitzgerald had worked for the New Jersey Devils for eleven years with the Swiss faction of Nico Hischier, Timo Meier and Jonas Siegenthaler. He was promoted to General Manager (CEO) six years ago. The dismissal of the GM indicates that New Jersey will replace the entire sports management staff this summer (House Cleaning).

The Devils' owners announced that they had reached a mutual agreement with Fitzgerald to move in a new direction. Under GM Fitzgerald, the Devils scored more points in a season than ever before in franchise history (112 points in the 2022-23 season).

In 2023, the Devils fell to Carolina in the playoff round of 16. Two years later, New Jersey also lost to the Hurricanes in the first playoff round. In the 23/24 season, the Devils missed the playoffs - which is likely to happen again this season (currently 7 points behind the last playoff spot).