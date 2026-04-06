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NHL New Jersey Devils stop Montreal Canadiens and keep their playoff hopes alive

SDA

6.4.2026 - 07:44

Timo Meier (in white) scores the 1-0 goal in the Devils' 3-0 win over the Canadiens in Montreal
Timo Meier (in white) scores the 1-0 goal in the Devils' 3-0 win over the Canadiens in Montreal
Keystone

The New Jersey Devils keep their small chance of making the playoffs alive in the NHL. The Devils win 3-0 in Montreal on Easter; Timo Meier contributes the game-winner.

Keystone-SDA

06.04.2026, 07:44

06.04.2026, 08:14

After losing to the same opponent in a penalty shootout 24 hours earlier in Newark, New Jersey celebrated its 12th win in the last 18 games and remains seven points behind the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. The Devils also ended the Canadiens' run of eight successive victories, who secured their ticket to the playoffs despite the defeat.

It was Timo Meier who scored the first goal after eleven minutes with a shot from close range. The Appenzell native capitalized on an excellent feed from Jack Hughes (2 assists) and scored his 24th goal of the season, his 7th in the last twelve games.

New Jersey cannot afford any more mistakes in the fight for a playoff spot. The Devils still have five games left in the qualifying round, all of which are against direct playoff rivals: the Philadelphia Flyers, Pittsburgh Penguins, Detroit Red Wings, Ottawa Senators and Boston Bruins.

The St. Louis Blues with Zurich center Pius Suter can also still reach the playoffs. St. Louis picked up two valuable points at leaders Colorado Avalanche and won 3:2 thanks to a hat-trick from Robert Thomas. St. Louis moved to within three points of the Nashville Predators, who currently occupy the final playoff spot.

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