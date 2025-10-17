Timo Meier scored and set up the goal against the Florida Panthers Keystone

Timo Meier and Nico Hischier lead the New Jersey Devils to a 3-1 home win over the Florida Panthers in the NHL. The Swiss duo provide two of the three goals.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The opening of the season premiere in their own stadium in Newark was not at all to the Devils' liking. They fell behind after just two minutes; Canadian Evan Rodrigues scored for the Stanley Cup winners of the past two seasons. It took some time before the home crowd could cheer. American Jack Hughes equalized after six minutes in the second period on the power play. Meier was one of the preparers.

Meier and Hischier finally made their big appearance in the third period. The Appenzell native scored his third goal of the season to put the Devils ahead after just over six minutes, and the Valais native put the finishing touches on the game with his second goal of the young championship. New Jersey won for the third time in a row after their opening defeat against the Carolina Hurricanes, while the Panthers suffered their third defeat in a row after winning their first three games.

Winnipeg with Nino Niederreiter is also on a high at the moment. The Jets defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 5-2 away from home to record their third win in a row. The Grisons native was at the origin of the 1-0 goal by Russia's Vladislav Namestnikov.

Akira Schmid was also one of the winners of the evening. The goalie from Seeland made his third appearance of the season, his second over the full distance, with the Vegas Golden Knights in a 6-5 home win against the Boston Bruins.

Third defeat for the Predators

Things also looked good for the Los Angeles Kings and Kevin Fiala in their home game against Pittsburgh. The team from California led 2-0 after nine minutes; Fiala scored his third goal of the regular season to give them an interim lead, which held up after 26 minutes. But in the end, the Kings were left empty-handed. The turning point in the Penguins' 4-2 victory was initiated by the Swede Filip Hallander with a shorthander to make it 3-2. The Kings are not living up to their name in the early stages of the championship. With four defeats in five games, they are more beggars than kings.

The Nashville Predators left the ice as losers for the third time. The team with Roman Josi lost 2:3 after overtime at the Montreal Canadiens. The Bern native assisted on Canadian Steven Stamkos' 1:0 goal in the first period in overtime. The defeat was annoying, especially as the Predators were 2:1 ahead until 20 seconds before the end of regulation time. The American Cole Caufield, who had already tied the game at 2-2, made the difference with his fifth goal of the season three seconds before the end of overtime. The Canadiens extended their winning streak to four.

The Dallas Stars with Lian Bichsel were beaten for the first time. After winning three games, the team from Texas lost 3:5 at home against the Vancouver Canucks.

