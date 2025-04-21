The New Jersey Devils fail to get off to a good start in the National Hockey League playoffs. In Raleigh, they were defeated 1:4 by the Carolina Hurricanes - despite a goal from Nico Hischier.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Everything always starts anew in the playoffs. That was the case for the Carolina Hurricanes on Easter Sunday: The Hurricanes had lost seven of their last eight games to close out qualifying; however, they overran the Devils in the first playoff round of 16. Carolina took the lead after just 144 seconds through Jalen Chatfield. In the second period, when the Devils were at their best, the Hurricanes were already leading 3-0.

Nico Hischier reduced the deficit to 1:3 in the 39th minute, but the goal would have been more important if Timo Meier had capitalized on his best opportunity a few minutes earlier. But as it was, the Swiss had no choice but to congratulate their opponents. "They were better than us in Game 1," acknowledged Timo Meier. "We were aware that they were a strong team in every respect. We had a plan. We had to implement it better in the second game."

The second game of the best-of-7 series will take place again on Tuesday in Raleigh (North Carolina). Two years ago, in their last playoff appearance, the New Jersey Devils lost 4-1 to Carolina in the quarterfinals.