HCAP SA—and with it, HC Ambri-Piotta—is getting a new CEO. Ivan Fanconi will take over the position from Andreas Fischer, whose tenure is coming to an end.

The change is part of a realignment and implementation of the company’s strategy, as HCAP SA states in a press release. Fanconi, who is currently still with HC Davos, will assume the leadership position at the HCAP Group in the coming months. At the Graubünden-based club, Fanconi served as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Chief Operating Officer (COO) over the past ten years, overseeing financial planning, controlling, organizational development, and the coordination of operational activities.

In addition, the Northern Ticino-based club is filling the CFO position. Kevin Brenna will gradually assume the duties of head of the finance department over the course of the next year. He will also join the executive board.