Saudi Arabia is to host a tenth Masters 1000 tournament from 2028. Picture: Keystone

From 2028, there will be a tenth Masters 1000 tournament in men's tennis, which will be held in Saudi Arabia.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The ATP and Surj Sports Investment, the company responsible for sports investments by the richly endowed Saudi sovereign wealth fund, presented the new event on Thursday.

The tournament will be played on hard courts, will take place "at the beginning of the season" and will last "one week", as ATP President Andrea Gaudenzi explained at a media conference in Paris. It is not yet known in which city the tournament will be held. In contrast to the previous tournaments in this category, it will not be compulsory.

The Masters 1000 are the nine, soon to be ten, most important tournaments on the ATP Tour. Above them are only the four Grand Slams, which are not under the aegis of the ATP.