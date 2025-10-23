  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

From 2028 New Masters 1000 tournament in Saudi Arabia

SDA

23.10.2025 - 16:56

Saudi Arabia is to host a tenth Masters 1000 tournament from 2028.
Saudi Arabia is to host a tenth Masters 1000 tournament from 2028.
Picture: Keystone

From 2028, there will be a tenth Masters 1000 tournament in men's tennis, which will be held in Saudi Arabia.

Keystone-SDA

23.10.2025, 16:56

23.10.2025, 17:07

The ATP and Surj Sports Investment, the company responsible for sports investments by the richly endowed Saudi sovereign wealth fund, presented the new event on Thursday.

The tournament will be played on hard courts, will take place "at the beginning of the season" and will last "one week", as ATP President Andrea Gaudenzi explained at a media conference in Paris. It is not yet known in which city the tournament will be held. In contrast to the previous tournaments in this category, it will not be compulsory.

The Masters 1000 are the nine, soon to be ten, most important tournaments on the ATP Tour. Above them are only the four Grand Slams, which are not under the aegis of the ATP.

More from the department

Swiss Indoors in Basel. Last year's finalist Shelton fails against Munar

Swiss Indoors in BaselLast year's finalist Shelton fails against Munar

Manipulation scandal shakes NBA. Portland coach Billups and Miami pro Rozier arrested

Manipulation scandal shakes NBAPortland coach Billups and Miami pro Rozier arrested

World Artistic Gymnastics Championships. Bickel with a solid performance - gold to Melnikova

World Artistic Gymnastics ChampionshipsBickel with a solid performance - gold to Melnikova