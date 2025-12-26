Mick Schumacher to drive IndyCar in 2026 Keystone

It has been twelve years since the serious accident involving record Formula 1 world champion Michael Schumacher. His family is still feeling the consequences - and will be breaking new ground next year.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Mick Schumacher's new dog also bears the name of his new sporting start. "Indie" is the name of the fluffy four-legged friend, and Mick Schumacher will be competing in the IndyCar series next year. "I'm looking forward to it," the 26-year-old wrote about the photos with his new pet. He wants to get off to a fresh start in the USA and give his career a new boost.

Sister Gina and mother Corinna will be part of a ZDF documentary focusing on their great sporting passion - reining, a discipline in western riding. Mother and daughter are among the best in Europe and even the world.

Last summer, just a few weeks after the birth of her first daughter, Gina Schumacher won the team and individual world championship titles at the ranch in Givrins in Vaud, which belongs to the Schumachers and bears Corinna Schumacher's initials CS.

The fateful day

A family in the spotlight of sport and in the public eye. A family whose life changed abruptly twelve years ago when father and husband Michael Schumacher had an accident while on a skiing vacation in the French Alps. He had ended his Formula 1 career a year earlier. At the time, Schumacher's career was unique, with his seven titles making him the sole record world champion.

He was even more of a hero for his fans and an idol for today's drivers. However, since suffering a severe traumatic brain injury and fighting for days to survive, there has only been one Michael Schumacher for his family and closest friends. He has not appeared in public since the fatal crash on December 29, 2013.

"It was always about protecting private matters," family lawyer Felix Damm once said in an interview with the "Legal Tribune Online" portal. Michael Schumacher did this for his family before his accident, and the family has been doing it for Michael Schumacher since the accident.

"The decision to protect his privacy from the public was made in Michael's interest. It is the family's right to deal with it in the way that is best for them," said Schumacher's manager Sabine Kehm on several occasions.

The blackmail attempt

But the first few days after the accident in the Méribel ski resort showed just how far people would go to get information about Michael Schumacher. One journalist even disguised himself as a priest to get to the famous patient. In 2014, an employee of the Swiss Air-Rescue Rega was found dead in his cell in Zurich police prison. There were no indications of third party involvement. He had been suspected of having offered Schumacher's medical records to the media.

The family also faced a blackmail attempt. They were told to pay 15 million euros, otherwise private pictures and videos of Michael Schumacher would be published on the internet. The 54-year-old main defendant from the Constance bouncer scene was sentenced this year by the Wuppertal district court to three years in prison for attempted serious blackmail. A former security employee of the Schumacher family received a two-year suspended prison sentence for aiding and abetting, while the son of the main defendant received a six-month suspended prison sentence. This sentence is already final.

"The breach of trust has led to the family keeping a greater distance from the people who work for them and being more cautious," said Sabine Kehm as a witness in the appeal trial for the blackmail attempt at the Wuppertal district court. "I personally find it extremely perfidious that people want to exploit the suffering in this way. That's why it's clear that the family is being tougher on its people."

The legal dispute is not yet over. The lawyer for the Schumacher family has lodged an appeal, as has the representative of the main defendant. The case will now become a matter for the Düsseldorf Higher Regional Court.

The broken records

All of this accompanies the family into the new year. Michael Schumacher turns 57 on January 3. The accident happened shortly before his 45th birthday. Formula 1 has also changed since then. Schumacher's records, which were once regarded as records for eternity, have been broken or set, most notably by Lewis Hamilton. After Schumacher retired, the Briton took his place in the Mercedes team.

Hamilton won six of his seven titles with the brand with the star and drew level with his predecessor in terms of world championship triumphs. However, with 105, he has won significantly more Grands Prix than Michael Schumacher (91), and with 104 pole positions he is clearly ahead of his record world champion colleague (68). For a year now, Hamilton has been trying to achieve further world championship glory, as Schumacher did at Ferrari.

The son's tribute

"When it comes to Michael's legacy, however, I focus on him as a person rather than as a competitor," wrote Hamilton in the foreword to the illustrated book "World Champion Car Michael Schumacher". "It's not about titles or trophies, but about the family that Corinna and he started together." Hamilton, who also knows Gina and Mick Schumacher, emphasized with regard to the two: "Their greatness, their modesty and their sincerity say much more about Michael's values than I ever could."

And so Mick Schumacher will also line up for his new start in the IndyCar series with a tribute to his father and the family and, as he did during his two Formula 1 years, will line up with the starting number 47.

Four is his favorite number. "Seven stands for my father. The four and the seven together form a unit of the two of us. And the fact that our family's birthdays add up to 47 feels like a confirmation of this choice for me," said Mick Schumacher.