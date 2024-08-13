Marco Odermatt on the new Zermatt plans: "The very best advertising for skiing." KEYSTONE

The World Cup races in Zermatt have not worked out so far. But with a new course, competitions on the Matterhorn should be possible from 2027. Marco Odermatt likes the idea.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you World Cup races could be back on the program in Zermatt from 2027.

Bernhard Russi has made suggestions to the people of Zermatt for a course on the Gornergrat side. The races on the Gran Becca are probably history.

The OC of the Zermatt races is in discussion with the FIS. The destination will take a stand in the course of September. Show more

The FIS has removed the World Cup races in Zermatt from the race calendar. After the failed attempts, the federation no longer saw a future for the downhill races at the foot of the Matterhorn.

Now a turnaround is in the offing. As reported by "Blick", the FIS is said to be interested in a World Cup downhill in Zermatt. Although the project on the Gran Becca seems to be history with the start in Switzerland and the arrival in Italy, a new plan has already been presented to the FIS.

Bernhard Russi proposes a new route

The Gornergrat downhill could make a comeback from 2027 - at least part of it. The route on the eastern side of Zermatt was one of the most prestigious routes on the racing calendar until the 1960s. According to the article, Bernhard Russi has since made suggestions to the people of Zermatt for a new route for the downhill. The proposed route is around three kilometers shorter than the former downhill run.

The FIS is aware of this and has communicated how it envisages races in Zermatt. "The FIS has sent us written proposals for future World Cup races in Zermatt," says Franz Julen, OC Director of the Zermatt races, in an interview with Blick. The proposals will be analyzed on site with the important performance partners. "In the course of September, the destination will take a position accordingly." It is quite conceivable that the race could be scheduled for March/April.

Odermatt likes the idea of a Zermatt race in March

A Zermatt race in spring would be right up Marco Odermatt's street. "I'm sure that we would also be able to enjoy excellent and above all fair conditions in Zermatt at the end of the season," the 26-year-old told Blick. Due to the negative experiences at the speed races in Saalbach and Andorra, it makes sense to hold the competitions in March "at a much higher altitude".

In addition, a race on the Gornergrat side would be "the very best advertising for skiing". You would have the more beautiful Swiss side of the Matterhorn in the picture, in contrast to the Gran Becca.

More from the department