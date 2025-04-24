Just four days before the registration deadline, the field of participants for the Grand Prix of Bern is bursting at the seams. The board therefore even decides to limit the number of participants. blue Sport will show you the running spectacle live and exclusively.

Luca Betschart

The Bern Grand Prix, which takes place on May 10, is more popular and sought-after than ever. Just four days before the registration deadline, 33,800 runners have already registered - setting a new record.

In a press release, the organizers write: "The previous record from 2017 was 33,618 runners. For comparison: 3139 people registered for the first edition in 1982."

Limited but top-class field of participants

As a result of the huge rush, the board has limited the number of participants for the first time ever and made a cut at 35,000 registrations. "We didn't want to compromise on comfort for the runners," explains the new OC President Andrea Zryd.

The field of participants is impressive, with Geoffrey Kamworor, the GP record holder, returning to Bern. The multiple half marathon world champion set an incredible new best time of 44:57 minutes in 2019, which has remained untouched ever since. Samuel Fitwi will be competing in the capital for the first time. Born in Eritrea, he is the German marathon record holder and finished 15th in last year's Olympic Marathon in Paris. Last year's winner and Swiss marathon record holder Fabienne Schlumpf is the favorite in the women's race.

blue Sport will be showing the 10-mile race live and exclusively on blue Zoom and on blue News in the stream on May 10 from 3.45 pm. The running spectacle will be commented on by Markus Ryffel and long-time sports presenter Peter Minder.

Can Fabienne Schlumpf defend her victory from last year at the Grand Prix of Bern? Picture: Keystone