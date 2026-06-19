The tenth edition of the Mountain Bike World Cup in Lenzerheide also marks a new beginning. In the first year after Nino Schurter’s departure, the Swiss are competing at the front of the pack with new stars. Here’s what you need to know in five parts.

Sunday Belongs to Cross-Country

The highlight in Lenzerheide remains the Olympic cross-country races on Sunday. The course is technically demanding and selective, peppered with long climbs and fast descents. Local hero Nino Schurter, among other achievements, was crowned world champion and record World Cup winner in front of his home crowd, drawing spectators in droves.

Saturday offers a spectacle

The action kicks off on Friday with the short-track races. On Saturday, the downhill specialists will put on a spectacular show. For Lisa Baumann, a spot on the podium is well within reach.

New Swiss Contenders

From a Swiss perspective, the outlook for 2026 is more wide open than it has been in a long time. After nearly two decades with Schurter as a mainstay, Switzerland is looking for a new figurehead. Without local hero and crowd favorite Schurter, Dario Lillo, Filippo Colombo, and Fabio Püntener are among the top contenders for victory in Sunday’s cross-country race. Mathias Flückiger and Lars Forster could also hold their own against the strong French riders and the rest of the top international competition.

In the women’s race, Sina Frei is going head-to-head with Jenny Rissveds. Lurking behind them are Nicole Koller and short-track world champion and two-time overall World Cup winner Alessandra Keller, who joined the World Cup later than usual following her triumph at the Cape Epic and has been closing in on the leaders race by race.

Good to know

Who are the new Swiss riders at the top? The most notable so far is Dario Lillo. The rider from eastern Switzerland kicked off the season with a bang by winning in South Korea and has been a regular contender at the front ever since. His victory in the challenging season opener under extreme conditions was a statement.

Filippo Colombo has long been among the world’s elite. The 28-year-old from Ticino brings the mix of explosiveness and endurance that will be needed on Sunday as well. The potential for a major breakthrough is there. What remains to be achieved is the step up to becoming the overall World Cup champion as well as a World Championship or Olympic medalist.

Fabio Püntener has a unique story. The 26-year-old joined the Scott team following Schurter’s retirement and took over the record-holding world champion’s spot there. While the sporting legacy isn’t automatically passed on, the tall athlete from Uri is now a contender for a podium finish after “lost years” marked by health and injury-related setbacks.

Internationally, the bar has most recently been set—at least in the absence of Olympic champion Tom Pidcock, who competes only sporadically—primarily by the up-and-coming French riders. Luca Martin has already established himself as a winner. Mathis Azzaro is also regularly among the fastest, and Adrien Boichis recently made a name for himself with his first World Cup victory.

Frei, Keller, and Koller Take on the World Champion

In the women’s race, Sina Frei enters the race as Jenny Rissveds’s top challenger. The Zurich native, once a serial winner at the junior level and the 2021 Olympic silver medalist in Japan, has gotten off to a formidable start to the season and is now regularly competing at the very front of the pack. She has recently faced off multiple times against the Swedish world champion—arguably the strongest rider today—who took the overall World Cup lead from Frei last weekend in Nove Mesto.

Nicole Koller and Alessandra Keller are also among the Swiss contenders for the podium. At 30, Keller brings a wealth of experience to the race. As last year’s winner in Lenzerheide and the short-track world champion in Crans-Montana, she has shown that she can handle the pressure of a home race. Koller, for her part, has been a regular contender at the front for months in both short track and cross-country.