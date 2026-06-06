Alina Müller is starting a new chapter in the PWHL. After three seasons with the Boston Fleet, the Swiss international forward is moving to the expansion team from Hamilton.

The North American Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL), a kind of counterpart to the NHL, is expanding from eight to twelve teams in its fourth year of existence. New franchises include Detroit, Hamilton, Las Vegas and San Jose. As part of the league expansion, the new teams are allowed to sign players from other clubs. Each existing PWHL team was able to protect three players from a transfer.

Müller was not one of this trio with Boston. The 28-year-old from Winterthur accepted a contract offer from Hamilton and signed a three-year deal with the newly founded franchise from the Canadian province of Ontario. Her previous contract in Boston would have been valid until the end of the 2027/28 season.

Due to the expansion, it can be assumed that more Swiss players could make the leap to the PWHL. The two national goalkeepers Andrea Brändli and Saskia Maurer have registered for the PWHL draft. In addition, defender Nicole Vallario, who rarely played for the New York Sirens last season, could receive a standard contract in New York or with another team.