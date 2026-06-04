The New York Knicks continue their top form in the NBA at the start of the finals series. They beat the San Antonio Spurs 105:95 on the road.

Jalen Brunson, guard of the New York Knicks, also led the way in the first final game.

Victories in the last three games in the round of 16 against the Atlanta Hawks, the sweep in the quarter-finals and semi-finals against the Philadelphia 76ers and Cleveland Cavaliers respectively - and now the successful start in the final against the Spurs: the Knicks have completed a dozen play-off games without interruption.

The Knicks are considered the underdogs against Victor Wembanyama's team. However, they have already proved twice this season that they can hold their own against the Spurs. They won both the home game against the team from Texas in the regular season and the NBA Cup final in Las Vegas in mid-December.

In the first play-off final game, the winning streak was in acute danger at times. The Knicks trailed by as many as 14 points in the third quarter. However, the visitors did not allow themselves to be put off by this. By the end of the period, they had equalized and finally turned the tide in their favor in the fourth quarter.

Jalen Brunson was once again outstanding for the Knicks despite initial difficulties. The guard was the most successful scorer of the evening with 30 points. He also outdid the equally strong Wembanyama. The Frenchman scored 26 points in addition to 12 rebounds.

The second game of the best-of-7 series will also take place in San Antonio on Saturday night.