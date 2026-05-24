The New York Knicks are one win away from reaching the NBA playoff final for the first time since 1999. 121:108 in the third game against the Cleveland Cavaliers is New York's tenth win in a row.

The crowd around music superstar Taylor Swift and NFL pro Travis Kelce saw the hosts get off to a weak start on Saturday evening, never taking the lead and trailing by double digits after the first quarter. Jalen Brunson contributed 30 points to the Knicks' away win, Mikal Bridges 22 and OG Anunoby 21. The best scorer for the Cavaliers was Evan Mobley with 24 points.

The New York Knicks, the No. 3 team in the East in the regular season, have now won ten games in a row and have four match points to reach the final. The fourth duel in the series will take place on Tuesday night. No team in NBA history has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit in a playoff semi-final. The Knicks' last championship title dates back to 1973.