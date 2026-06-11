The New York Knicks pulled off a historic comeback in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. The storied franchise needs just one more win against the San Antonio Spurs to claim its first title in 53 years.

NBA Finals against the Spurs New York Knicks pull off historic comeback and are on the verge of the title

The New York Knicks have pulled off the biggest comeback in NBA Finals history and are on the verge of winning their third title after 1970 and 1973. Jalen Brunson’s team overcame a 29-point deficit and prevailed 107-106 against the San Antonio Spurs in a nail-biting game.

OG Anunoby tipped a rebound into the basket with 1.2 seconds left, sealing the victory. The Spurs’ final shot missed the mark. The Knicks now lead the series 3-1 and can clinch the championship title as early as Sunday morning Swiss time in Texas.

Brunson and OG Anunoby stood out with 36 and 33 points, respectively, in the spectacular comeback against the Spurs, who fell apart after an excellent first half (76-49). Previously, a 24-point comeback by the Boston Celtics against the Los Angeles Lakers in 2008 had been the biggest comeback in an NBA Finals.

Even 24 points and 13 rebounds from star player Victor Wembanyama weren’t enough for the Spurs to even the series. The five-time champions from San Antonio must now win three games in a row to still claim the trophy. The last team to achieve this in an NBA Finals was the Cleveland Cavaliers, led by superstar LeBron James, in 2016.