The New York Knicks are NBA champions for the third time. The storied franchise capitalized on its first match point, clinching the decisive fourth victory on the road in San Antonio with a score of 94-90.

The Knicks were practically always trailing in Game 5 of the best-of-seven series. In the second quarter, the visitors were down by as many as 16 points at one point. Although they closed the gap to three points by halftime, they let their opponents pull away again by as many as 15 points. However, the Knicks had already proven three days earlier in Game 4 that they don’t lose their composure even when facing large deficits, as they overcame a 29-point deficit at Madison Square Garden to still come away with the win.

Another Strong Finish

And on Saturday in San Antonio, the Knicks stepped up their game once again in the closing stages. Led by the outstanding Jalen Brunson (45 points), they went on a 10-point run (83-83) and, shortly thereafter, took the lead for the first time since the opening quarter with the score at 86-85. A lead they would not relinquish.

“I have no words. It’s everything I’ve ever dreamed of. I don’t know what I’m feeling. I’m in awe. Every time they counted us out, we found a way,” said Brunson, who was named MVP of the Finals series, on ESPN. During the interview, the star had to compose himself several times. When asked what it meant to him to celebrate the title with his father Rick—who works on the Knicks’ coaching staff—he was silent for a few seconds and then simply said, “You can see that.”

First title since 1973

While the San Antonio Spurs, led by star player Victor Wembanyama, were unable to secure their sixth title, the New York Knicks have become champions for the third time, following their victories in 1970 and 1973. For the franchise from the “Big Apple,” a more than 50-year drought came to an end on Saturday night.